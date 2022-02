Juwan Howard received a 5-game suspension for his role in the post-game incident on Sunday between Michigan and Wisconsin. On the “Mully and Haugh Show” on 670 The Score in Chicago, the prevailing opinion was they supported Howard, a Chicago native, not being fired. However they acknowledged that Howard has reached a short leash. Broadcaster Tim Brando described it as a “zero-tolerance policy” although he admitted that that might not be official.

