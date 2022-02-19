Redistricting map approved in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the redistricting map.

The Northside Sun reported the following changes included in the plan:

The St. Catherine’s and Cotton Road area were moved from District 3 to District 1.

The unincorporated area south of Gluckstadt was moved from District 1 to District 2.

The area north of 463 and south of Ingleside Drive was moved to District 1.

The Lake Cavalier area was moved back to District 3.

The largest is now District 4.

The map only reflects the supervisors’ districts. Next, the election commission and circuit clerk will draw precinct lines. Justice court judge lines and constable lines will be drawn at the same time.

According to the newspaper, avoiding split precincts will be the main goal when precinct lines are drawn.

The redistricting map will go into affect on January 1, 2023.

