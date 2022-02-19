ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Redistricting map approved in Madison Co.

By Rachel Hernandez
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the redistricting map.

The Northside Sun reported the following changes included in the plan:

  • The St. Catherine’s and Cotton Road area were moved from District 3 to District 1.
  • The unincorporated area south of Gluckstadt was moved from District 1 to District 2.
  • The area north of 463 and south of Ingleside Drive was moved to District 1.
  • The Lake Cavalier area was moved back to District 3.
  • The largest is now District 4.
Madison County leaders warn about check fraud scheme

The map only reflects the supervisors’ districts. Next, the election commission and circuit clerk will draw precinct lines. Justice court judge lines and constable lines will be drawn at the same time.

According to the newspaper, avoiding split precincts will be the main goal when precinct lines are drawn.

The redistricting map will go into affect on January 1, 2023.

WJTV 12

Gluckstadt names first police chief

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Gluckstadt announced Commander Wendell Watts will be the city’s first Police Chief. The decision was made Tuesday, February 15, after a hiring process over the last several months. Watts is currently a Watch Commander for the City of Madison Police Department, as well as Director of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Waste Management sends letter to Jackson leaders over garbage contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Waste Management of Mississippi Inc. has released a letter to Jackson mayor and city council members citing their refusal to engage in any negotiations. The company said it is currently collecting waste pursuant to its contract with the City. “The Mayor cannot create an emergency in an attempt to end […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Wide load restriction in place for I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a wide load restriction has been put in place for I-59 in Forrest County. No wide loads over 10 feet are permitted on I-59 in both directions between U.S. Highway 49 south/ Hattiesburg EX 67A and Moselle Road EX 80 in […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Career fair participants wanted in Jefferson Davis County

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jefferson Davis County High School (JDCHS) is looking for alumni and community members to participate in the 2022 Career Fair. JDCSD leaders are looking to provide students with an array of potential career fields. Participants will be able to provide students with information about respective career fields. Participants are […]
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

State weighs expanding access to rooftop solar program

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – As utilities and clean energy advocates battle over expanding a seldom-used renewable energy program, the state’s regulators must soon decide: what is rooftop solar worth in Mississippi?  On March 1, the Public Service Commission will hold a final hearing on updating Mississippi’s net metering rule, a system where homeowners can […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Faith leaders call for state criminal justice reform

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of Jackson faith leaders gathered to highlight concerns about Mississippi’s criminal justice system on Tuesday, February 22. The focus of the “Day of Action” gathering was on two bills at the State Capitol. Members of the clergy and community members called on legislative leaders at the Capitol to move […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Senate advances 1 tax cut plan, another awaits

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Mississippi Senate voted 40-11 Wednesday to pass a bill that would cut hundreds of millions of dollars in state revenue by phasing out part of the income tax and reducing the sales tax on groceries. The vote sets up a showdown in coming weeks with the House, which is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two Mississippi mental health facilities heading to court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Staffing shortages at state-run mental health facilities seem to be at the root of a fight between Disability Rights Mississippi and The Mississippi Department of Mental Health, who are headed to court after the mental health agency withheld requested records. “We’ve seen some of these isolated incidents with some anonymous tip […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
