Hickory, NC

Electrical issue destroys Hickory mobile home, fire inspector says

By Jesse Ullmann
 4 days ago

HICKORY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An electrical issue is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Hickory Saturday morning, the Hickory Fire Inspector said.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the blaze around 11 a.m. on Saturday to the mobile home on 2nd Ave. Fire and smoke were visible from several blocks away and multiple calls were made to 911, according to the police report.

Three engines responded and no injuries were reported. The mobile home was fully engulfed and is considered a total loss, officials said. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.

The Hickory Fire Department, Catawba County EMS, Hickory Police, and American Red Cross were among the departments that were involved in the incident.

