Dating is not always smooth sailing and sometimes a breakup comes out of nowhere. Amazon Studios' new rom-com I Want You Back deals with the difficulty of breakup and how far we're sometimes willing to go to get our exes back. Starring Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto, and Clark Backo, the movie follows the story of Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate) after their respective dumpings. After a tearful meet-cute in a stairway, the two concoct a plan to get their exes to take them back.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO