ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Says She ‘Regrets’ Experience at Tokyo Olympics Via Instagram Post

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wrCn_0eJbvltP00

Tennis star Naomi Osaka was very public about her mental health challenges throughout 2021 and has been open about her decisions to take time away from the court.

The 24-year-old wrote a lengthy Instagram caption on Saturday explaining that she has been reflecting on her 2021 Olympic experience and now “regrets” that she didn’t enjoy her time in Tokyo for the Summer Games.

The Japanese tennis player also mentioned how she wished she’d taken better advantage of that once in a lifetime experience.

“I realized that I had regrets about the whole experience, (not the torch lighting though that was [fire emoji] literally), there was a deep sense of sadness for not having more fun for the time I was there. Can’t believe I was at the Olympics in Tokyo and I failed to consistently find the immense joy in that,” Osaka wrote in her caption.

Although Osaka now regrets how her time at the Olympics played out, she ended her caption with a positive message.

“I think that’s gonna be really important in my life going forward, just enjoying the experiences and making the most out of the time no matter how short or long it is,” Osaka wrote.

Osaka lost in round three of the Olympics and then took her second prolonged break from the sport in 2021. Osaka missed the French Open and Wimbledon last year due to mental health concerns, but she did play in the US Open and Olympics. She returned to tennis in 2022 at last month's Australian Open, falling to Amanda Anisimova in the third round.

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

All the Details on Simone Biles's Sparkling Oval Engagement Ring

Simone Biles, the G.O.A.T. of gymnastics, has another title to add to her extensive list of honorifics: fiancée! The seven-time Olympic medalist got engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens on Valentine's Day. The NFL player popped the question with the sweetest gazebo proposal and a massive engagement ring that immediately caught our eye.
NFL
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
NFL
StyleCaster

Simone Biles’ Fiancé Didn’t Even Know Who She Was When They Met—Relive Their Love Story

She may be one of the most decorated gymnasts in Olympics history, but when Simone Biles‘ fiancé, Jonathan Owens, first met her, he had no idea who she was. Biles and Owens have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, while she was in Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Biles wished Owens a happy 26th birthday and promised to celebrate him when she was back in the United States. “here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can’t wait to celebrate you when I get home! thanks...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Simone Biles Reveals She’s Engaged With A Photo Of Her Classic Diamond Ring

Congratulations are in order for Simone Biles. The Olympic gymnast announced her Valentine’s Day engagement to Jonathan Owens via Instagram. She shared a series of joyful snaps – including several of Owens proposing in a gazebo and a close-up of her diamond ring. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you,” she wrote. “You’re everything I dreamed of and more.” On her story, she also shared a picture of dozens of roses arranged in a heart shape.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Japanese#French#Wimbledon
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Wife, Ayesha, Reacts To Insane Performance

Steph Curry treated NBA fans to one of the best All-Star Game performances of all-time on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors point guard won All-Star Game MVP for his ridiculous performance, which included 50 total points and 16 (!) made 3-pointers. Curry had a stretch in the third quarter...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
purewow.com

Prince Harry Debuts New Haircut During Event with Serena Williams

Prince Harry just made his first appearance of 2022—and he did so alongside longtime pal Serena Williams. On Thursday, the Duke of Sussex made a virtual appearance in support of mental health and employee coaching startup Better Up. As part of their Inner Work Day, Prince Harry and Williams both spoke about the importance of mental fitness.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

John Travolta's daughter Ella is lost for words after sharing exciting news

Ella Travolta could barely contain her joy as she shared some unbelievable news about her debut single, Dizzy. The daughter of John Travolta was lost for words after she revealed the track has been streamed over 100,000 times and in over 100 countries. Taking to Instagram, the talented singer and actress shared a video originally posted on TikTok to share her disbelief and thank her fans.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Vibrant Green Eyeliner Has Our Attention

Simone Biles exuded vibrance in her latest cover shoot for "Porter," stunning in a series of colorful outfits with makeup to match. Makeup artist Jessica Smalls-Langston experimented with bright pink blush and bold green liner for the gorgeous snaps, though one particular makeup look didn't make it to the final story. Luckily, on Wednesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot, offering a glimpse at Biles wearing a take on the banana eyeliner trend the beauty world can't seem to get enough of.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Dances in Kissable Pajamas With John Legend in Cozy Slippers for ‘Cravings’ Promo Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you play a fun game of this or that? Chrissy Teigen and John Legend give us a peek. The model and chef posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her and her husband Legend playing a fun food-related game as a way to promote her cooking brand, “Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.” For the outfits, the couple wore their pajamas. Teigen donned a decorative option, consisting of a robe and a romper. It featured red kisses all...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Simone Biles is engaged! See the heartwarming proposal and stunning ring

Congratulations are in order! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens. The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020. Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles’ Massive Oval Cut Engagement Ring Worth Over $300k – See Photos Of Incredible Bling

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens are officially engaged & her oval cut engagement ring is absolutely stunning. Simone Biles, 24, and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, are engaged and the couple sealed the deal with a massive oval cut diamond that is insanely gorgeous. Simone posted photos of the engagement as well as up-close photos of the diamond ring and it is stunning.
NFL
Footwear News

Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer. View this post on Instagram A post...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

51K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy