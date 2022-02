David Quinn's new single "Down Home" is a honky tonk homecoming, a celebration of leaving city life behind for the return to one's country roots. "Down Home" is the first single from Quinn's upcoming album Country Fresh, due out on April 15. The track opens with a rollicking guitar riff and Quinn's declaration that he's packing his bags and hitting the road. His vocals, which are somehow both smooth and gritty, sound like they belong to a man who's no stranger to moving on.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO