Miami, FL

Helicopter crashes into the ocean just off of Miami Beach

By ABC7 News
ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
MIAMI, Fla. — Multiple passengers were hospitalized following a helicopter crash in the ocean off Miami Beach on Saturday.

The helicopter crashed in the water near 10th Street and Ocean Drive, according to NBC affiliate NBC6 South Florida.

Two passengers sustained trauma injuries and were taken to a local hospital, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue officials.

All three passengers are in stable condition, according to reports.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

