MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two alleged carjackers were arrested and charged after the victim found the stolen vehicle by tracking her airpods, which had been left in the car. Justin Lee Brun, 19, and Daniel Maloney, 20, both face two counts of aggravated first-degree robbery in connection to the Tuesday evening incident in south Minneapolis. Brun faces an additional charge of burglary while entering a dwelling without consent. The criminal complaint says police were called to the 3100 block of Chicago Avenue South shortly before 8 p.m. There, a woman said she had been sitting on the passenger side of her boyfriend’s car, waiting...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO