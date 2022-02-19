ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Changes the Main Event of WrestleMania 38

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE's Elimination Chamber ended with the Men's Chamber Match, and that match directly affected the main event of WrestleMania 38. Lesnar would jump his spot in line in the Chamber match, breaking through the glass after Bobby Lashley was removed from the match due to a possible injury. He would then...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away

We have some sad news to report this morning as Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, has passed away at the age of 101. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX, just outside of Houston. From her obituary:. Vicki was born on July 11,...
Former WWE Universal Champion Retiring?

We’re currently on the road to WrestleMania 38, and there’s no telling who might return during WrestleMania season. A few weeks ago Goldberg returned to confront Roman Reigns and on Saturday fans saw Roman defend his Universal Title against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately for...
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Has Returned To Company In Brand New Role

He found something. Over the last year and a half, WWE has released more than 200 people from the company, with the majority of them being active wrestlers. This has shaken up the company in a huge way, but it has also been a huge hit to the wrestlers themselves. That is a lot of people who suddenly have no job and the question is where they are going to land. Another one is already back in the fold.
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar Reveals He Nearly Went Bankrupt During First WWE Run

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar revealed he almost went bankrupt, and shared how he still gets butterflies on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. For someone like Brock Lesnar who makes an absorbent amount of money, you’d never know the reality of his almost bankrupt financial past. “I...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming RAW Title Matches

WWE has announced two title matches for the Road to WrestleMania 38. Next week’s RAW from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH will feature Finn Balor challenging WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, with the title on the line. We noted before how Balor returned to the ring on...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Claims Triple H Hated Former Champion

Triple H is one of the most powerful people in all of wrestling and throughout the course of his career he’s feuded with some interesting names. Back in 2006 fans saw DX clash with the Spirit Squad during their feud with the McMahons, but it seems that there was at least one Spirit Squad that Triple H wasn’t fond of.
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Notes Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

Bobby Lashley is reportedly undergoing testing on his shoulder today. Lashley is currently in Birmingham, Alabama to visit with WWE doctors, according to PWInsider. Lashley is getting his shoulder checked out by doctors at Andrew Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. There’s no word yet on what doctors found, but we...
ComicBook

More Details on WWE's March 5 Live Event at Madison Square Garden

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on March 5 for a WWE: Road to WrestleMania event. The house show was brought up at the beginning of this week's Monday Night Raw as Paul Heyman confirmed that Brock Lesnar will have to defend the WWE Championship on that show. Lesnar's opponent has been listed as Bobby Lashley for over a week and Heyman continued to push that idea but also hinted that he'll find a replacement in the event that Lashley cannot pass the concussion protocol from the injury he suffered at Elimination Chamber. In reality, Lashley has been dealing with a shoulder injury since the Royal Rumble and is expected to be out of action for months, hence why he was taken out of the Chamber match before getting physical.
FanSided

Updated WrestleMania 38 match card after Feb. 21 Raw

Here are the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 38 after the Feb. 21 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. WrestleMania 38 is getting that much closer, and the Feb. 21 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw further set up plans for the company’s biggest show of the year. At Elimination...
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on the news that Cody Rhodes is no longer with AEW:. “I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe. Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE. Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad. When the news hit that Cody left WWE, I sent him a text telling him how proud I was of him. Subsequently, Cody called me and I was in Los Angeles on business. We spoke briefly about it and I said, ‘Cody, your dad would be so proud of you.’ Dusty was a lot like that. He was never satisfied and always wanted something bigger and wanted something more. He believed in himself, and Dusty was willing to walk away if need be. When I heard that Cody left WWE and had that conversation, I just told him how proud I was.”
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Predicts WWE Star Will Be World Champion One Day

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and WWE Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits took to Instagram this evening with praise for each other. The exchange began when Rock posted a clip from Ryan Satin’s recent “Out of Character” interview with Ford. Ford talked about how The Rock was one of his early inspirations, and how he still feels about him these days.
