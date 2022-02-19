Joshua Tree's Mojave Desert Land Trust to sell rare desert plants

Green thumbs seeking out rare, local plants look no further.

The Mojave Desert Land Trust will be holding their Mini Spring Native Plant Sale this week from noon Tuesday, Feb. 22 until noon Friday, Feb. 25.

The sale will feature more than 20 hard-to-find species grown in the nonprofit’s nursery in Joshua Tree, including:

Linear leaf goldenbush: a flowering plant in the daisy family that bears bright yellow flowers.

a flowering plant in the daisy family that bears bright yellow flowers. Beavertail cactus: a small, bristly cactus that produces magenta flowers when in bloom.

a small, bristly cactus that produces magenta flowers when in bloom. White sage: an evergreen, perennial shrub with leaves that some Native American tribes burn as incense in purification ceremonies.

an evergreen, perennial shrub with leaves that some Native American tribes burn as incense in purification ceremonies. Sugar bush: an evergreen shrub that can grow over 30 feet tall with white- and pink-petaled flowers and red sepals.

The Mojave Desert Land Trust began operating a plant restoration nursery and conservation seed bank in 2016 “to address the increasing need to protect the California desert from threats posed by invasive species, human development, and rising global temperatures,” according to its website.

More than 97,000 plants have been grown in the Joshua Tree nursery since its start.

Nonprofit officials said growing native plants support wildlife habitat better than non-native plants and can help stabilize soil, retain water and sequester carbon.

Another advantage is that desert plants require less water and no fertilizer. Species like the linear leaf goldenbush can also attract butterflies and birds.

An inventory of available plants will be published on the MDLT’s website at noon on Feb. 22. Purchasers will need to fill out a Google order form or submit an order through email. Phone orders will not be accepted.

The plants will then be available for pickup from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on March 11 and 12 at the nonprofit’s headquarters. For more information, go to MDLT.org or click here.

The MDLT is at 60124 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.