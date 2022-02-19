ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Orchestra Partners Appoints Kim Hunter to Independent Corporate Advisory Board

By Staff
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrchestra Partners announces the appointment of Kim Hunter to the Independent Corporate Advisory Board, effective immediately. Hunter brings strategic integrated marketing communications expertise, deep prior experience in growing professional services firm, as well as an entrepreneurial mindset with proven experience with innovation. Following the appointment of Mr. Hunter, the Board will...

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Ashurst Appoints Global Managing Partner For Third Term

Ashurst has re-appointed Paul Jenkins as its global managing partner for a third term in the position. Jenkins has led the firm since 2016, taking up the position during a torrid time for the firm’s financials. He quickly moved to address issues, rolling out more responsibility to individual offices and stretching the firm’s lockstep to reward star performers.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Knightscope Announces Board Appointment

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Suzanne Muchin will join its board of directors, effective immediately. “Ms. Muchin is a Clinical Associate Professor at the Kellogg School of Management and a graduate of Tufts University. She is also co-Founder and CEO of Bonfire, a company created to ignite the power of women to change the rules of the modern workforce,” reads the press release. “Ms. Muchin co-hosts the popular podcast, The Big Payoff, with her Bonfire co-Founder and longtime business partner, Rachel Bellow.”
BUSINESS
Florida Star

Nemours Children’s Health Names Harold Mills Chairman of the Board

Nemours Children’s Health announced today the election of Harold Mills as chair of The Nemours Foundation Board. Mills joined The Nemours Foundation Board in 2021. He succeeds Robert G. “Bob” Riney, who has served as board chair since 2019, and as a Nemours board member for 16 years.
ORLANDO, FL
restorationnewsmedia.com

School board makes advisory council appointments

The Johnston County Board of Education on Feb. 8 made the following advisory council appointments: B... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Hunter
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Union Leader

Newsmakers: Governor appoints board members

Martin J. Conley, III, CPA, CFO for RiverMead at Peterborough, Margaret A. Dolan, finance administrator at Pinkerton Academy, and Tina E. Naimie, CPA, vice president of corporate finance at Dartmouth- Hitchcock Health, have been appointed to the New Hampshire Health and Education Facilities Authority board of trustees. They were appointed by Gov. Chris Sununu and confirmed by the Executive Council. Other authority board members are Peter Imse (Chair), Bruce Burns (Vice Chair), Todd Emmons and Mary McLaughlin.
MANCHESTER, NH
Cheddar News

Social Beverage Brand Cann Raises $27 Million to Fuel International Expansion

Cann, a cannabis-infused beverage company, announced today a $27 million Series A funding round from existing investors like Imaginary Ventures and a roster of new celebrity investors including Nina Dobrev, Adam Devine, Zoey Deutch, Jordan Cooper, Sara Foster, and Rosario Dawson. Cann is also announcing its first international expansion with the brand's launch in Canada. Jake Bullock, co-founder and CEO of Cann, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
Florida Star

Minority Firm Tops Chamber’s Small Businesses

Printella Bankhead, President and Founder of EBS Security, Inc. has been named 2022 overall Small Business Leader of the Year. After working as a security officer at the church she belonged to for seven years, Bankhead launched her own security company in 2002. “When talking to people I say we...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Orchestra Partners#Calprivate Bank#Community Advisory Board#Scan Health Plan#Medicare Advantage#Corporate Governance#Nacd#Pda
Florida Star

Reducing Herbicide Use By Distinguishing Weeds From Crops

Spraying herbicides on weeds has long been an imprecise science. Farmers have had little choice in the past but to spray everything — healthy crops and weeds alike. It’s an incredibly wasteful process. “Farmers go to their fields with their machines and spray the entire field uniformly, 100...
AGRICULTURE
Cheddar News

Soul Machines Raises $70 Million to Advance the Way Digital People Deliver Interactive Experiences in the Metaverse

Soul Machines is a company that creates autonomously animated digital people in the metaverse and the digital worlds of today. The startup based in New Zealand recently raised the equivalent of $70 million USD, in a funding round led by Softbank's Vision Fund 2. Soul Machines says it helps to bring digital workforces to life for some of the biggest brands in the world, and creates digital twins of celebrities to reimagine the future of digital entertainment. Greg Cross, co-founder and CBO of Soul Machines, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
CELEBRITIES
thefastmode.com

Urovo Appoints MobileWorxs as Exclusive Partner for the UK Market

Urovo Technology, manufacturers of enterprise grade mobile computers and payment terminals, has appointed MobileWorxs as exclusive partner to expands its range of rugged mobile computing in the UK market. The Urovo range of mobile handheld solutions comprises a broad range of quality products available in an array of configurations at...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy