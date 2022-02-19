Woman accused of decapitating son will undergo mental tests
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 35-year-old Kansas City woman charged with decapitating her 6-year-old son will undergo a mental health evaluation.
It was reported that the prosecution of Tasha Haefs was suspended Thursday after a mental health evaluation was ordered.Top Stories: How much rain can we expect across St. Louis region tonight and Tuesday?
Authorities say officers who were called to a home in eastern Kansas City on Tuesday found Karvel Stevens dead and Haefs with blood on her.
Police say they went to the home after a woman called and said the devil was trying to attack her. Haefs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 1