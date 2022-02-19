ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Adam Azim destroys Jordan Ellison and celebrates with backflip after dominant victory on hero Amir Khan’s undercard

By Wally Downes Jr
 4 days ago
ADAM ‘THE ASSASSIN’ AZIM reached 3-0 with his latest seek-and-destroy mission on hero Amir Khan’s undercard.

The 19-year-old Slough prospect scorched respected journeyman Jordan Ellison with a left hook KO in round three and celebrated with his trademark backflip.

Adam Azim below journeyman Jordan Ellison out of the water at the Manchester Arsena Credit: Getty
The 19-year-old floored Ellison with a brutal left hook Credit: RICHARD PELHAM
Azim celebrates win with a backflio Credit: RICHARD PELHAM

The red-hot ace - also now nicknamed AAA - got away with lawful battery in the opening round when he dropped Ellison with an absolute peach.

The right hook landed perfectly under Ellison’s left elbow and robbed him of all of his oxygen so he showed great guts rising and fighting on.

Azim - trained by red-hot coach Shan McGuigan - landed the same sickening shot in the second but Ellison somehow stayed upright.

The lightweight was landing punishing shots to head and body and reddening Ellison’s vulnerable skin with almost every dig.

Every time Ellison was bold enough to throw a shot of his own he was bludgeoned with a rapid counter.

And then a sizzling left hook to the skull completed the hat-trick of eye-catching wins with brave Ellison needing medical attention before recovering fully.

