5 injured after fire breaks out at West Seattle apartment complex

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
SEATTLE — Five people were injured after a fire broke out at a West Seattle apartment building Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire in the 2200 block of Southwest Barton Place around 10:15 a.m.

The fire was under control by 11:15 a.m.

Two women were transported to a hospital with injuries sustained from the fire. Three others suffered less serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

