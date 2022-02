A southern California woman experienced a case of mistaken identity while trying to board a flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Mexico last April. Bethany K. Farber, 30, was detained and later arrested over a warrant issued out of Texas. Bethany Farber was wanted by authorities in the Lone Star State for property damage. Side-by-side photos of the two women show the wanted woman with much darker hair, and little resemblance to the blonde Bethany K. Farber.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO