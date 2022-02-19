ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown rocks a platinum blonde wig and wows in a vintage corset dress as she enjoys a night out to celebrate her 18th birthday with boyfriend Jacob Bongiovi and pals

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Millie Bobby Brown pulled out all the stops on Saturday night as she celebrated her 18th birthday with boyfriend Jacob Bongiovi and pals.

The Stranger Things star sported a whole new look to mark her milestone birthday, donning a platinum blonde wig and a vintage corset dress while heading to London's Cirque Le Soir nightclub.

Birthday girl Millie was in great spirits as she clung on to Jacob - the 19-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi - as they made their way inside, with the group then later moving onto the Windmill Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxmwe_0eJbn5oa00
Wow: Millie Bobby Brown pulled out all the stops on Saturday night as she celebrated her 18th birthday with boyfriend Jacob Hurley Bongiovi and pals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43gqeJ_0eJbn5oa00

The actress looked lovely in a vintage tapestry-style corset which was worn over a white slip dress.

She accessorised her stylish look with an embellished handbag and towering orange heels, with the star using her beau for support as they walked together.

Ensuring all eyes were on her for her big night, she dazzled with sleek, long blonde locks and highlighted her features with glam make-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uGeSM_0eJbn5oa00
Having more fun? The Stranger Things star sported a whole new look to mark her milestone birthday, donning a platinum blonde wig and a vintage corset dress while heading to London's Cirque Le Soir nightclub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ne01w_0eJbn5oa00
Golden girl: Millie also posted a picture of her new look on Instagram, captioning the snap of her and beau Jacob: 'Hey Ken!'

Jacob, who rocked matching platinum tresses, meanwhile caught the eye in a patterned black and white shirt, which he teamed with maroon leather trousers and black loafers.

The Florence By Mills founder was certainly in a good mood as she, Jacob and a group of around 15 friends rocked up to the circus-themed club at about midnight.

There, they were greeted by manager Tom Eulenberg who ushered them inside with the group said to have stayed for around two hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmNTo_0eJbn5oa00
Couple: Birthday girl Millie was in great spirits as she clung on to Jacob - the 19-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi - as they made their way inside, with the group then later moving onto the Windmill Club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ml1IU_0eJbn5oa00
Fashionista: The actress looked lovely in a vintage tapestry-style corset which was worn over a white slip dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgxXj_0eJbn5oa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgS5T_0eJbn5oa00
Details: She accessorised her stylish look with an embellished handbag and towering orange heels, with the star using her beau for support as they walked together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvSC3_0eJbn5oa00
Fun times: The duo were seen chatting away to a pal as they made their way down the street
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GScwk_0eJbn5oa00
 The works: Ensuring all eyes were on her for her big night, she dazzled with sleek, long blonde locks and highlighted her features with glam make-up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vk8QG_0eJbn5oa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X73CK_0eJbn5oa00
Night on the tiles: The were certainly looking forward to a great night as they marked her milestone 18th birthday

They then moved onto Soho's Windmill club, with their night out eventually finishing around 3am.

The couple's outing comes months after Millie went Instagram official with Jacob - known as Jake - sharing a snap of them on the London Eye.

In the sweet snap, Millie had her arms wrapped around Jake's neck as he planted a kiss on her cheek.

Millie looked cosy in a brown and white striped shirt and denim jeans, while Jake donned a patterned sweatshirt and black textured trousers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQRNe_0eJbn5oa00
Goals: the pair certainly pushed the boat out for their Saturday night outfits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xx9Ue_0eJbn5oa00
Nice: Jacob, who rocked matching platinum tresses, meanwhile caught the eye in a patterned black and white shirt, which he teamed with maroon leather trousers and black loafers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YBxgC_0eJbn5oa00
Blonde ambition: The pair certainly stood out with their platinum blonde locks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuecQ_0eJbn5oa00
Arrival: The Florence By Mills founder was certainly in a good mood as she, Jacob and a group of around 15 friends rocked up to the circus-themed club at about midnight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ydNH_0eJbn5oa00
Nice to see you: There, they were greeted by manager Tom Eulenberg who ushered them inside with the group said to have stayed for around two hours
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43u6iD_0eJbn5oa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rri0I_0eJbn5oa00
Gathering: The group were seen chatting away as they stood outside

The Enola Holmes star has featured Jake on her Instagram Story in the past.

Though it was Jake's first time on Millie's official feed, the aspiring actor has posted his famous girlfriend three times since they started dating in June.

The first snapshot came on June 3, the second on October 20, and the most recent one was shared with his 285,000 followers on Monday, November 1.

In the caption of the June 3 snapshot, Jake referred to Millie as his 'BFF.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5nO1_0eJbn5oa00
Centre of attention: Millie stood out from the crowd in her glam white dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhzZy_0eJbn5oa00
Delighted: The manager certainly appeared chuffed with the arrival of the film star
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmJB0_0eJbn5oa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FoxQE_0eJbn5oa00
Follow me: The manager led the way to the club, with a security guard seen just ahead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFh7e_0eJbn5oa00
What a night: They then moved onto Soho's Windmill club, with their night out eventually finishing around 3am

They'd went on to spark dating rumors just weeks later when they were spotted holding hands during a stroll through New York City on June 18.

In the November 1 shot, Millie and Jake can be seen enjoying tea together outdoors at a cafe in London.

Notably, Bongiovi appears to be wearing the same sweatshirt as the one featured in the snap of them on the London Eye.

Prior to Jake, Millie was famously linked to fellow child star Jacob Sartorius, 19, who has since found a resurgence of fame due to his popularity on TikTok.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04u2Rg_0eJbn5oa00
Kiss kiss: Millie was greeted with a kiss on the cheek as she climbed out of her luxury vehicle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4mzl_0eJbn5oa00
Close: The actress and manager Tom were on very friendly terms outside the swanky venue
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUNIw_0eJbn5oa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPOE1_0eJbn5oa00
Entrance: Millie and her pals arrived in style as they prepared to party
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMKpm_0eJbn5oa00
Dating: The couple's outing comes months after Millie went Instagram official with Jacob - known as Jake - sharing a snap of them on the London Eye
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TwWr_0eJbn5oa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCrrg_0eJbn5oa00
Snapshot: Though it was Jake's first time on Millie's official feed, the aspiring actor has posted his famous girlfriend three times since they started dating in June

Elsewhere, it was recently revealed that Stranger Things - in which Millie stars as Eleven - is officially coming to an end after season five.

The timing of the show's ending was revealed on Thursday, as it was explained that the upcoming season four will be split into two parts.

The announcement about the hit Netflix show was released on the streaming giant's official Twitter account, and an official poster for the new set of episodes was also shared.

It was stated that the first part of the series' fourth season would make its debut on May 27th while its second would premiere on July 1st, and it was also confirmed that its fifth season would be its last.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bjFRN_0eJbn5oa00
Romance: They'd went on to spark dating rumors just weeks later when they were spotted holding hands during a stroll through New York City on June 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jijFf_0eJbn5oa00
Love life: Prior to Jake, Millie was famously linked to fellow child star Jacob Sartorius, 19, who has since found a resurgence of fame due to his popularity on TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RdbWr_0eJbn5oa00
Exciting: Elsewhere, it was recently revealed that Stranger Things - in which Millie stars as Eleven - is officially coming to an end after season five

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Rihanna's Pregnancy Style: All Of The Singer's Best Maternity Looks

Rihanna has been serving us look after major look ever since the Barbadian singer burst onto the scene back in 2005 – from the endless classic Y2K looks of the early years, all the way through to that Swarovski naked dress and the full-yellow Met Gala dress that have already become the stuff of legend. And once she started dating A$AP Rocky, the two almost instantly became the hottest couple of the decade – with the impeccable couple style to boot.
CELEBRITIES
People

Paris Hilton Reacts to Accidentally Wearing 2 Different Heels on TheTonight Show

Paris Hilton is laughing at a recent fashion faux pas. Earlier this week, Hilton, 40, appeared on The Tonight Show, where she accidentally wore two different heels. The fashion mishap was first pointed out on TikTok by The Tonight Show's official account, which paired a video of the star walking onto the show's set to greet host Jimmy Fallon with Kreepa's song "Oh No."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Sartorius
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
In Style

Dua Lipa Offered a Peek at Her Lacy Underwear and Gucci Body Chain

Sometimes, Dua Lipa's Instagram photo dumps offer up an eyebrow-raising outfit instantly, but other times, the superstar singer's followers need to swipe a little and dig into the posts to find the real treasures. In her latest gallery, she offered a gem on her fourth photo — swipe past the dessert shot — which showed off a major statement-making coat from the Gucci and Balenciaga collaboration as well as a look at lacy underwear underneath medium-wash jeans. But the outfit got another dose of '90s nostalgia with a blingy Gucci body chain.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Madonna shares new photo with son David at school play

Madonna is one proud mama. On Monday, the superstar singer watched her 16-year-old son, David Banda, perform in a production of “She Kills Monsters” at Los Angeles Country High School for the Arts. Her next stop: an art exhibition featuring works by her 21-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie, who creates under the pseudonym Rhed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan & Wife Keely Hold Hands On Double Date Night With Son, 25, & His Girlfriend

The ‘Mamma Mia’ actor was all smiles with wife Keely Smith as they left Lucky’s steakhouse in Malibu. The couple dined with their eldest son, Dylan, and his girlfriend. Pierce Brosnan, 68, was spotted out to dinner in Malibu, California on Wednesday night (Feb. 9). The actor left Lucky’s steakhouse holding hands with his wife Keely Smith, 58, while their son Dylan, 25, and his girlfriend Avery Wheless followed them. Pierce had a giant smile on his face following the double date night. He looked so handsome in a navy button up shirt and gray dress pants.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Faith Hill & Daughter Audrey McGraw Rock Matching Daisy Dukes In Throwback Pics

Faith and her youngest daughter Audrey are totally ‘twinning’ with white tees and denim shorts in the adorable snaps from their recent family vacation. Faith Hill and her youngest daughter Audrey McGraw are all about twinning! The 54-year-old country music star’s baby girl, 19, took to her Instagram on Tuesday (February 1) to share adorable throwback snaps of the pair in matching outfits. In the two photos (below), Faith and Audrey could totally pass as sisters! The “Breathe” hitmaker looks super chic in her casual ensemble of daisy dukes, a white tee and designer sunglasses. Audrey followed suit, wearing the exact same wardrobe except for a baseball cap, and captured the post, “twinning in 2019.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacob Hurley Bongiovi#Hurley#Corset#Cirque Le Soir#The Windmill Club#Instagram#The London Eye#Enola
Popculture

Carrie Underwood Shows off Son's Elaborate Birthday Cake as He Turns 3

While she Is best known for being a country music star, Carrie Underwood is also a devoted mom to two boys. Underwood shares 6-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Jacob with husband Mike Fisher, and, and the Grammy winner recently documented the elaborate birthday cake that they commissioned for their youngest's third birthday. Underwood shouted out the Nashville bakery Ivey Cake on her Instagram while sharing some photos of the Paw Patrol-themed confection.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Linda Evangelista Poses for Her First Photoshoot Since Opening Up About Her Surgery Injuries

Linda Evangelista at the 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images. Last year, Linda Evangelista opened up about why she hasn’t joined fellow veteran supers like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington in maintaining a steady modeling career in recent years. “To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers’ careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised,” the 56-year-old supermodel wrote on Instagram in September. “It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two pain, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.” Five months later, Evangelista is again opening up. She appears on the latest cover of People, which features her first interview on the subject and first photoshoot in four years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes & Look-Alike Daughter Suri, 15, Rock Matching Cardigans While Out In NYC

Style runs in the family! Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise were spotted out in New York City rocking matching cream cardigans. Like mother, like daughter!. When it comes to fashion, Katie Holmes, 43, has passed on her stylishness to daughter Suri Cruise, 15. Katie and Suri were seen out and about separately in New York City in matching cream cardigans on February 9. Their casual looks were perfect for the milder Big Apple weather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Miranda Lambert Shares Intimate Photos With Her Husband in Honor of Their Anniversary

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn’t shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can’t blame her. Since the two met, they’ve been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda’s a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he’s alongside her for a steamy music video.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Demi Moore Posts Super Rare Photo With Youngest Daughter Tallulah For Her 28th Birthday

It’s rare when our timelines are blessed with a Demi Moore picture with one of her daughters. But getting one of Moore and youngest daughter Tallulah? That’s super rare. On Feb 3, Moore posted a silly photo of her and Tallulah on their tiptoes, arms waving in the air in honor of Tallulah’s 28th birthday. She posted it with the touching caption, “Tallulah. You are a magical being. It is a privilege and honor to be your mother and witness the radiant beauty that emanates through and from you. Happy Birthday, my sweet girl! Love you beyond words!!” View this...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chrissy Teigen Puts Makeup On Only Half Her Face To Reveal What She Looks Like With & Without It

The cookbook author let her fans see how she looks au natural versus bronzer, eyeliner and mascara applied! Check it out here!. Flawless either way! Chrissy Teigen showed off what she looks like with or without makeup and the result is the always the same: gorgeous! Taking to her Instagram on Friday (January 28), the cookbook author, 36, shared a selfie (below) with one side of her face au natural and the other side of her face done up with bronzer, dark eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, thick mascara and a little bit of contouring. She captioned the self-imposed side-by-side, “No-makeup makeup.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

301K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy