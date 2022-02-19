Elberfeld boil advisory lifted after several days

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT) — The Elberfeld Water Department announced over the weekend a boil advisory that started on Wednesday has been lifted.

The customers that had to take notice of the advisory were located on St. John’s Rd north of Ditney Hill Road to Waterworks Drive.

Water officials say boiling water for consumption purposes is no longer necessary and the EWD appreciates the cooperation and understanding of their customers throughout the advisory.

