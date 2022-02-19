ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elberfeld, IN

Elberfeld boil advisory lifted after several days

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UE49_0eJbmqfV00

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT) — The Elberfeld Water Department announced over the weekend a boil advisory that started on Wednesday has been lifted.

The customers that had to take notice of the advisory were located on St. John’s Rd north of Ditney Hill Road to Waterworks Drive.

Water officials say boiling water for consumption purposes is no longer necessary and the EWD appreciates the cooperation and understanding of their customers throughout the advisory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Boil water advisory for Henderson County

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Water District is fixing a water main break that has caused a water outage and is working to fix it as fast as possible. When the work is completed a boil water advisory will be issued for the customers affected on Hwy 41A between Hwy 425 and 5634 Hwy 41A, 5290 […]
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elberfeld, IN
Local
Indiana Government
WEHT/WTVW

Highway 41 North reopens after fatal accident

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One person is dead and two people were taken to the hospital following a car accident that shut down US41N near the Toyota plant in Gibson County. Sgt. Todd Ringle says a driver traveling south on 41 around 12:30 somehow lost control of her SUV, hit the median, and flipped […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

JPD: A fender-bender happened between a van and a car

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Around 10:09 a.m. on February 22, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of US HWY 231 and W 12th Avenue. JPD says the vehicles involved were a van and a car, and the car was traveling south on US HWY 231 near […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DNR scheduling reserved turkey hunts

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) -Hunters need to warm up their turkey calls because the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for reserved spring turkey hunts through March 14. Spring turkey season opens April 27 and runs through May 15. The bag limit is one bearded or male turkey for the season. Hunters can apply online […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiling Water#Ewd#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Four western Kentucky counties awarded $3 Million for upgrades

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced while in Henderson that four counties in western Kentucky will receive more than $3 million in grant funds for various water, sewer and transportation projects. Those counties include Henderson, McLean, Union, and Webster. One of the communities receiving some much-needed help is the town of Corydon […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana hospitals less stressed as COVID-19 surge passes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Officials at Indiana’s largest hospital system say its hospitals have weathered the worst of the latest COVID-19 surge although they are still treating hundreds of patients with the illness. The update Tuesday from IU Health officials came as Indiana has seen steep declines in the past month in COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Millions proposed to address mental health in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — COVID has highlighted the importance of mental health. And now, Evansville is taking steps to expand facilities, resources and treatment. City leaders hope to use a little over $64 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan to address mental health. The city received half of those funds last May, and the Mayor […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Former employee of Vincennes business arrested for burglary

KNOX Co., Ind. (WEHT) — Vincennes Police are investigating a burglary at a business from Valentine’s Day. On Monday February 14th, officers responded to Discount Tobacco along with the business owners to find money and other items were missing. The owners told VPD $900 was missing along with merchandise. Officers watched surveillance video from the […]
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

House struck by gunfire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police Department says it responded to a shots fired call Tuesday evening around 9:22 p.m. OPD tells us that a house with somebody in it was struck one time with gunfire. The house reportedly was on the 700 block of Carol Stream. This comes less than a week after a […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Utility regulation bill proposed in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A bill has been proposed before the Kentucky legislature which would allow utility companies to raise their rates without going through the Kentucky Public Service Commission. Republican Jim Gooch of Providence is the sponsor of House Bill 341. Supporters say the bill would streamline cases, while opponents say the bill makes it […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Some safety tips for working in or around grain bins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Grain Bin Safety week is from February 20 through 26, and during this week it is encouraged that people review safety tips for when in or around grain bins. “Often times we become complacent when doing tasks we have done a thousand times and for farmers that often means working in […]
AGRICULTURE
WEHT/WTVW

136th Labor Day celebration to be held at Warrick County

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On and between September 2 to 5, Labor Day will be celebrated at a local fairgrounds in the Tri-State. The Labor Day Celebration is a four-day county fair, and most events are funded by labor unions, business, and civic organizations. This celebration calls for all local unions to gather on Labor […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes man sentenced for child molestation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six years ago, Vincennes Police and a detective say they started investigating a report of child molestation. Police say the crime involved several children that had allegedly been molested by the same person over several years. Tuesday, the man accused of molesting those children was handed a sentence. Lloyd Timothy […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy