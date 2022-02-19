Hobart hangs on to beat Lehigh, 14-13

The Hobart men’s lacrosse team held on for a 14-13 victory over Lehigh on Saturday afternoon at the Poole Sports Dome.

With the win, the Statesmen improved to 2-0 on the season.

Hobart was led by Ryan Archer who recorded six points (3+3). Tommy Mott (2+1) and Anthony Dattellas (2+1) also had three-point games.

Kevin Holtby made 14 saves to earn his second win of the season.

Lehigh was led by Tommy Schelling’s five points (3+2). Scott Cole also had a hat trick for the Mountain Hawks.

James Spence made nine saves for Lehigh.

Hobart’s next game is scheduled for Friday, February 25 when they take on Colgate University. The game will start at 5 p.m.

