Duke Energy donates $50K toward Florence 1 Schools’ farm for agriculture education

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence 1 Schools has been given $50,000 by Duke Energy to use for its farm where students and the community members will learn about agriculture, the district said in a news release.

The $50,000 grant is for The Farm at Florence One, which covers 14 acres located near the Eddie Floyd Tennis Center.

Jeff Murrie, the district’s farm-to-school coordinator, Jeff Murrie said he was thrilled to receive the grant.

“Duke Energy has been an amazing partner for many of the Farm to School projects we have across the district,” Murrie said. “We appreciate the fact that they believe in what we are trying to accomplish with this educational movement and want to be a part of it. This farm will be a space for all of our students to learn about where our food comes from, no matter what school they attend.”

The donation will be used to buy farm equipment like a tractor, fencing for the property and a processing shed for the row crops that will be planted and harvested.

“Agribusiness is South Carolina’s top industry, and Duke Energy is proud to power thousands of family and commercial farms and related businesses across the state,” Mindy Taylor, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy. “That’s why we are proud to support The Farm at Florence One and their efforts to build the diverse 21st-century workforce this industry will need to prosper and grow.”

Florence 1 Board of Trustees Chairman Porter Stewart said the support from Duke Energy will have a great impact on the project.

“As the farm now literally grows up from the ground, it will be through the support of thoughtful partners that we can rapidly address needs there to prepare for next school year,” Stewart said. “We certainly appreciate this financial support from Duke Energy.”

Murrie estimated that the farm will be ready in the 2022-2023 school year.

“There are so many components to a space like this: raised garden beds, a greenhouse, an education center,” Murrie said. “We cannot do it without community partners. We are very appreciative of local organizations like Duke Energy participating in this with us. The Farm at Florence One is not a band-aid solution for food insecurity. We want to make a generational change, so it is extremely important for it to be a project that the whole community is involved in.”

