Multiple loud explosions heard in centre of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Multiple explosions could be heard late on Saturday and early on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters reporter said.

The origin of the explosions was not clear. There was no immediate comment from separatist authorities or from Kyiv.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Matthew Lewis

