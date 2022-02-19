ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man charged with trying to rape Kansas City hospital patient

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNp8D_0eJbjrnh00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jackson County prosecutors say a man is facing felony charges after a patient at a Kansas City hospital reported that he tried to rape her.

Elisha Beraiah, 31, was charged Saturday with first-degree attempted rape and first-degree sodomy. Prosecutors say officers responded to a call Thursday at University Health Medical Center.

Trending: Man being investigated for homicide after killing burglar in south St. Louis

The victim, who is visually impaired, said a man assaulted her while she was in her hospital bed. A hospital staff member said she went into the room and saw Beraiah in the woman’s bed with his pants down.

He is being held without bond. Online court records don’t name an attorney for him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

St. Louis man charged with robbing multiple QuikTrip stores

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing multiple QuikTrip locations in December while armed with a semi-automatic pistol. Terrence Gleason, 51, is facing multiple counts of robbery and weapons charges, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri announced Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Hospital Bed#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Brick thrown through window of Lumière Place Casino

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police are searching for someone who vandalized the Lumière Place Casino and Hotel early Wednesday morning in Downtown St. Louis. At about 2:15 a.m. someone threw a brick through the building’s window along North 2nd Street and Doctor M.L.K. Drive. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

7-day COVID case average drops 90% in Missouri from January

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – After taking off for Presidents Day Weekend, Missouri health officials have provided the latest updates for the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,119,444 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 2,756 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 14,894 total deaths as of Tuesday, Feb. 22, an increase of 8 from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.33%.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

FOX 2

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy