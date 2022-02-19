ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Hawks' Sharife Cooper: Posts triple-double vs. Maine

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cooper tallied 37 points (13-29 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists and...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Sports
Maine State
Maine Basketball
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expects to play Friday

Brogdon (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Friday's matchup against Oklahoma City, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon missed significant time prior to the All-Star break and has appeared in just three games since Dec. 15. However, he participated in practice Wednesday and said afterward that he'd be able to suit up if the team's matchup against the Thunder was held Wednesday. While the Pacers will presumably see how Brogdon fares in the coming days before officially determining his status for Friday's game, he's trending in the right direction ahead of the second half of the season.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharife Cooper
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
The Spun

Draymond Green Not Invited To Former Teammate’s Wedding

Draymond Green has received a lot of praise in the past from his teammates. That being said, his relationship with one former teammate appears to be on rocky terms. During the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the All-Star forward revealed that Harrison Barnes didn’t invite him to his wedding.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple Double#Hawks#Fg#The G League
Record-Courier

Garfield masterful in district semifinal win over Berkshire

CORTLAND — The G-Men were locked in. Starting each quarter with a big run, No. 3 Garfield delivered a masterful performance in Wednesday's 59-33 Division III Lakeview District semifinal victory over No. 10 Berkshire. "I think it started with practice," G-Men senior post Jenna Smith said. "This week, we were trying to be as focused...
CORTLAND, OH
CBS Sports

South Carolina vs. Mississippi State odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 23 predictions from top model

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina is 16-10 overall and 10-4 at home, while the Bulldogs are 16-11 overall and 1-7 on the road. Ben Howland's team has won and covered the last three head-to-head matchups since the start of last season.
NBA
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL basketball playoff preview capsules: Games of Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

5-Highlands (17-6) at 4-Penn Hills (18-4) Winner plays: 8-Hampton (13-10) at 1-Laurel Highlands (22-0) Monday in semifinals (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Highlands is coming off a dominating 76-40 victory over Albert Gallatin in the first round Monday. Jimmy Kunst scored 24 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career. Bradyn Foster (16), Cam Reigard (11) and Carter Leri (10) also scored in double figures. The Golden Rams have won five of their past six games, including three straight. … Penn Hills rolled to a 72-57 victory over Chartiers Valley in the first round. Noah Barren had 19 points for the Indians, and Daemar Kelly (14), George Mitchell (13) and Julian Dugger (10) also contributed on the scoresheet. … The winner will be guaranteed a trip to the PIAA playoffs. The loser will have to rely on the WPIAL’s follow-the-leader format. The top seven teams advance in Class 5A.
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Michigan vs. Wisconsin fight: Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season; Greg Gard hit with fine only

Michigan coach Juwan Howard received a five-game suspension for his role in a postgame scuffle after the Wolverines' loss at Wisconsin on Sunday which will keep him off the sidelines for the remainder of the regular season, the Big Ten announced Monday. He is the only coach involved in Sunday's melee facing a suspension, though three players -- Michigan's Moussa Diabate and Terrance Williams II and Wisconsin's Jahcobi Neath -- each received one-game suspensions. Howard was also fined $40,000 from the league and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Florida Times-Union

Elite eleven: St. Johns Country Day girls soccer wins 11th consecutive state title

St. Johns Country Day's magical run is still going strong. The Sunshine State's greatest girls soccer dynasty rolled once more through the grass of Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, defeating St. Petersburg Shorecrest Prep 2-0 in Wednesday night's Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2A championship. Senior Julia Boaventura tallied both goals after halftime,...
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy