The Kings will roll into a rematch with the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night backed by the momentum of a pair of come-from-behind victories. They scored three times on the power play and got no shortage of sustenance from the man they call “Juice,” forward Adrian Kempe in those wins. Kempe had four goals and five points in back-to-back wins in Vegas on Friday and Arizona on Saturday, including the overtime game-winner against the Golden Knights.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO