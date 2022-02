Microwave scorers can take over games but are often tough to rely on. Jabari Smith Jr. valued consistency instead, which, perhaps, led him to the oven. Ten-year-old Jabari loved basketball and football, but for a time, struck by curiosity and boredom, he made his name in the kitchen. His mother had a friend who owned a bakery, and Jabari would dial her in search of recipes. He’d take stock of the kitchen, then call Mom during the week with requests. We need more sugar. Please leave my eggs out. And every Friday, upon returning to his home in Fayetteville, Ga., he got to work, following instructions, each step pivotal to his goal.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO