Letter: Deny business to banks that fund fossil fuel industry

By Letter to the editor
Daily Freeman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven that the fossil fuel industry is one of the major obstructions to alleviating...

Phys.org

Fossil fuels, renewable energy, and electric vehicles

The transition to an environmentally sustainable economy will take at least a generation, if not a bit longer. And at the end of the journey, we will not emerge with a pristine planet. The goal is to minimize the damage we humans inflict on the planet; the damage will never be eliminated. There are too many of us and too little planet to eliminate destruction. We need to understand our impacts and reduce them as much as possible. Our principal goal should be to mitigate problems that are global in scale, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, virus transmission and invasive species.
The Richmond Observer

NC Rural Center prepares to deploy $201.8M for small businesses through loans, VC fund investments

RALEIGH — Nearly $202 million in federal funding coming to North Carolina is planned to support small businesses throughout the state through lending initiatives and equity investments in venture capital funds. The NC Rural Center has been allocated this allotment of State Small Business Credit Initiative funding to continue these programs by the U.S. Treasury Department through the N.C. State Legislature’s recently passed budget.
Marietta Daily Journal

Biden and Newsom want to secure a domestic supply chain for critical minerals

WASHINGTON — President Biden is looking to California to help secure a permanent pipeline of critical materials essential to the tech industry that can boost the nation's green energy production and its competitiveness. Speaking Tuesday at a virtual roundtable with Gov. Gavin Newsom, the president touted a series of...
Motley Fool

Clean Energy's Commercial Vision for Renewable Natural Gas Fuel Stations

For more than 20 years, Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) has targeted commercial businesses to convert their diesel or gasoline-based fleets to renewable natural gas. In this segment of "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 1, Fool contributors Jason Hall, Travis Hoium, and John Bromels discuss the current state of affairs for the company and its plans for the future.
freightwaves.com

FreightTech firm aims to fill trucking niche with pay-per-day insurance coverage

With annual insurance costs for owner-operators and small fleets reaching anywhere from $8,000 to $25,000 or more per truck, being at the wheel of your own operation can be overwhelming. A solution for transporters facing escalating costs could be usage-based insurance, which is available to owner-operators and small fleets that...
Mother Jones

Dirty Dozen: The Private Equity Firms Driving Fossil Fuel Expansion

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. American private equity tycoons are profiteering from the global climate crisis by investing in fossil fuels that are driving greenhouse gas emissions, a new investigation reveals. Oil and gas pipelines, coal...
Boston Globe

Law firms under pressure to stop representing fossil fuel interests

When recruiters from the nation’s top law firms come to Harvard Law School, they often boast about their pro bono work and efforts to promote environmental sustainability. But all too often, as they try to lure the coveted hires, they don’t discuss their clientele. That’s a problem for...
TheConversationAU

Harnessing the fossil fuel industry to combat climate change? It’s more than a pipe dream

Many might choke at the suggestion Big Oil could play a key role in saving the climate. But, culpability for past actions aside, it is worth considering how fossil fuel interests might be recruited to combat global warming. International commitments to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 leave less than three decades to achieve monumental change. A healthy dose of pragmatism will be essential. Allowing time for new technologies to emerge might not be enough. Consumers will be reluctant to switch from familiar fossil fuels to untried or inconvenient new technologies with limited infrastructure – even if they are cheaper. By the...
Register Citizen

Facing opposition, fossil fuel project scrapped for Middletown plant

MIDDLETOWN — The power company that has purchased the NRG natural gas and oil plant on River Road says it will not pursue the prior owners’ plan to build a 375 megawatt fossil-fired facility, which drew opposition last year from environmentalists. In a statement, Generation Bridge, a subsidiary...
The Independent

End reliance on fossil fuels for public health, medical professionals say

The UK must end its reliance on fossil fuels due to the threat they pose to the nation’s public health, medical professionals have warned.In a letter to the prime minister, leading trade organisations and hundreds of individuals said there needed to be an immediate stop to new oil and gas projects being approved in the North Sea. One new field was given the green light last month, while the UK is reportedly set to approve half a dozen more this year. Ministers have suggested more fossil fuel drilling is important for both the economy and as the country transitions...
technologynetworks.com

Phasing Out Animal Agriculture Could Stabilize Climate Change

A new study of the climate impacts of raising animals for food concludes that phasing out all animal agriculture has the potential to substantially alter the trajectory of global warming. The work is a collaboration between Michael Eisen, professor of molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley,...
Mashed

Why The U.S. Government Thinks The Beer Industry Is Run By A Monopoly

They say "necessity is the mother of invention," which goes a long way toward explaining why ghost kitchens and food delivery apps have taken the world by storm since the pandemic began. But necessity and invention would be nothing without the spark of competition. As the White House explained on its blog on July 9, 2021, the same day that President Biden signed an executive order aimed at promoting competition in the American economy because "when firms have to compete for customers, it leads to lower prices, higher quality goods and services, greater variety, and more innovation."
