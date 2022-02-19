ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Update: Former CLC Member Sorn Drops Intriguing Teaser For 1st Comeback Under New Agency

By E. Cha
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer CLC member Sorn has released a new teaser for her upcoming solo single “Sharp Objects”!. Mark your calendars: Sorn is gearing up for her first release since leaving CLC!. Last November,...

www.soompi.com

Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
#Clc#Calendars#Cube Entertainment#Wild Entertainment
Complex

Kid Cudi’s New Members of the Rage Line Launches First Drop

Members of the Rage has opened its doors to the world. Friday, Kid Cudi’s new line—which he previously described as being “years” in the making—kicked off sales for its first drop. Featured is a previously teased t-shirt design showcasing a logo designed by NIGO and Cudi, who this week linked up for the I Know NIGO collab “Want It Bad.”
PWMania

Former WWE Star Joining Adam Scherr and EC3’s New Wrestling Promotion

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Scherr and EC3 are launching their own wrestling promotion named CYN – Control Your Narrative. In addition to Killer Kross being part of the group, former WWE star Austin Aries announced that he will be joining the promotion. Aries wrote the following on Twitter:
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

AEW Has Reportedly Signed a Former WWE Champion

AEW just picked up another major free agent, according to a new report from Fightful Select on Wednesday. After plenty of speculation following the end of his 90-day "No Compete" clause, Shane "Swerve" Strickland has reportedly signed a deal with the company. Strickland, formerly Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and also going by Sw3rve The Realest, was a former NXT North American Champion and a member of the wildly popular group Hit Row in NXT in 2021, but within weeks of the group being called up to SmackDown they were gradually released by the company. Strickland offered his thoughts on the situation during a K&S Wrestlefest virtual signing this week.
SheKnows

As General Hospital Hurls Her Into the Mother of All Plot Twists, Leading Lady Makes It Official: She’s ‘Here to Slay’

Her Port Charles character, Harmony, may currently be having issues producing proof that Willow, who believes she’s her mother, was born in the United States, but General Hospital’s Inga Cadranel can surely prove her citizenship — and did so with a lovely photo from the memorable moment. On Tuesday, February 22, the actress stood outside the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services agency, holding her proof of citizenship and an American flag, and revealed, “Today I became a U.S citizen!”
Popculture

WWE Superstar Surprisingly Returns After Firing

A fired WWE Superstar is back with the company. As mentioned by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Drake Maverick is working behind the scenes at WWE. He is part of the Monday Night Raw Creative Team and started his position nearly a month ago. Maverick was released as a competitor in November last year.
ETOnline.com

'Ozark' Previews Final Episodes With Ominous New Teaser and Release Date

The end is near for Ozark -- and it's closer than we expected!. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the acclaimed crime drama will debut the remaining seven episodes of its fourth and final season on Friday, April 29, just a few months after season 4A left fans reeling with some shocking deaths and a plan for revenge. (Plus, a meme-worthy scream!)
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Just Dropped Surprise Season 2 Trailer for Hit Series

Welcome back to Lakeview and the digital afterlife! On Wednesday, Prime Video released a new trailer for Season 2 of its hit series, Upload and the trailer teased quite a few changes for Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), and Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) when the show returns on Friday, March 11th. The new trailer shows Nathan and Ingrid together again in the digital afterlife, Nora back at work at Horizon as well as some major upgrades, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called "prototykes" that are both as hilarious and horrifying as they sound. Check it out for yourself below.
Popculture

2 Veteran News Anchors Leaving Their Network to Launch New Podcast

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
