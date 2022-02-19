ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Local Sea Scouts Ship raising money to restore a boat

By Kim Vickers
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Xv3P_0eJbgpZW00

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF)- Some people may know about Cub Scouts and Eagle Scouts as part of the Boy Scouts of America. But, there are other more regional branches of the Boy Scouts that are not as well known in the CSRA– like the Sea Scouts.

“So the Sea Scouts is something you would generally find closer to a coast obviously,” said Michael Ludwikowski Jr., Mate of Program for Ship 71.

Sea Scouts Ship 71 is based in North Augusta and sponsored by The American Legion Post 71. Ludwikowski said the program, which is coed, offers something unique for the area.

“We started the ship here in North Augusta because it offered an opportunity for those scouts that wanted to progress and maybe didn’t want to go so much High Adventure, which is hiking, climbing ropes, and rappelling, and angles. They were interested more in the ocean and the seafaring skills.”

The Sea Scouts have been around since 1912. The Units, called Ships, are found more along large bodies of water. Ship 71 is the only Sea Scout Ship within 200 miles and was founded a year ago.

Saturday morning, members of the ship hosted a pancake breakfast here at the America Legion- to raise money for a big project they are working on. The Ship is restoring a sailboat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n5IbU_0eJbgpZW00
Sea Scouts Ship 71 working on restoring a sailboat.

“They love… like most kids they like taking things apart and destroying it. So we have to tear it all down first, before we build it back up. So, it’s been fun,” said Ludwikowski. “We get to sand things, take things part. They get to see how things come apart and how they work.”

Jacob Davis Jr is a member of the Ship. He said he joined because it sounded like fun.

“I thought it would be educational, because I do like the water, and I thought I’d probably be better with swimming, and learning how to do a boat and fishing and that kind of stuff, and so far it’s been really good.”

Davis said he enjoys working on the boat because he gets to spend a lot of time with friends and he’s learning a new skill. He said it’s a lot of work and he hopes that when the boat is finished, it will float.

“It is really hard. Hopefully it’s worth it, because the boat’s coming along nicely so far. But again, I would be lying if I said it doesn’t worry me just a little bit,” Davis said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z717j_0eJbgpZW00
Sea Scouts Ship 71 sanding sailboat.

Ludwikowsi explained that as the kids are learning how to rehab a boat, they are also learning how to sail, so that when it is sea worthy, they will be able to take it out for a spin.

“Of course the seafaring requirements for learning about navigation, learning about the rules of the road if you will for driving a boat.”

Ship 71 is a small unit right now but Ludwikowski said there is a lot of interest and they hope to expand Sea Scouts in the CSRA and prepare interested kids for careers on the water.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Inflation drives more people to reach out for food and clothing

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – A few CSRA food and clothing closets report seeing more people who need a little extra help. This comes amid the continued pandemic and inflation driving up the costs to live. “Hey, how are you guys today?” It’s a drive through for food that no doubt will get families through just […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Local business receives $5,000 grant for restaurant relief during pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Running a restaurant during the pandemic hasn’t been easy. “We had very few people walking into the restaurant. That’s the biggest void, not having people in your restaurant eating,” owner of Southern Salad Brad Usry said. The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Augusta, SC
Cars
City
North Augusta, SC
WJBF

Golden Apple: Aaron Edwards

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aaron Edwards teaches Economics. He’s all about numbers. He should appreciate the fact that a large number of his students emailed us, got our attention, and got him the Golden Apple Award. “I know a lot of them only did it because they were happy that it got them out of […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Oscar A. Jessie building his way into history

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – African Americans have been providing the building blocks for the foundation of this country for more than a century.  One local man is continuing the tradition by building homes across the C.S.R.A.   NewsChannel 6’s Dee Griffin introduces us to Oscar A. Jessie owner of GreenSpace Communities, LLC.  “I always followed the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts#Sea Scouts#Cub Scouts#Ships#Vehicles#Charity#Sc#Eagle Scouts#The Boy Scouts Of America#Csra#The American Legion Post#Units
WJBF

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit making stops in South Carolina and Georgia

(WJBF) – Wreaths Across America has announced that its Mobile Education Exhibit, will be, making stops in Georgia to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans. “The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Springfield Baptist Church holds title as oldest Black Baptist Church in America

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – During enslavement, African Americans typically received religious experiences from churches established by their white masters. And when the time came to form their own churches, the Baptist faith owes a credit to a spirit filled edifice and community still going strong today in Augusta, Georgia. Springfield Baptist Church, which started as […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Photos: Joint Base Charleston honors Tuskegee Airmen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) recently welcomed a member of the original Tuskegee Airmen for a two-day event meant to honor the legacy of the group and inspire current and future airmen and women. The Accelerating the Legacy Event was held in partnership with the Legacy Flight Academy, a non-profit organization that […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Aiken County Schools COVID restrictions update

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – COVID-19 update: positive cases continue to decline as the Omicron spike wanes. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is now pausing the Test to Stay and Quarantine protocols if a school goes two weeks with less than 10% positive cases (combined staff and students). Positive case […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
WJBF

Remembering Catherine Vandegrift

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)– Tonight, we’re remembering an amazing woman who not only won WJBF’s prestigious Jefferson Award in 2011, but won the hearts of people around the world. Catherine Vandegrift, many of you will think of her as the “necklace lady,” died Friday at age 98. She started a unique ministry at First Presbyterian of […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Downtown Augusta parking ‘pits’ to be bulldozed, plans for Broad Street construction project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Augusta’s Department of Traffic and Engineering has proposed reconstruction plans for Downtown Augusta. The project is funded through a T-SPLOST (transportation special purpose local optional sales tax), sometimes called TIA (transportation improvement act). The goal of any TIA project is to improve the mobility in an area. That means making it easier […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Oscar A. Jessie building his way into history by providing more than just houses

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – African Americans have been providing the building blocks for the foundation of this country for more than a century.  One local man is continuing the tradition by building homes across the CSRA.   NewsChannel 6’s Dee Griffin introduces us to Oscar A. Jessie owner of GreenSpace Communities, LLC.  “I always followed the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta streetlight expansion could power fee increases

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The plan is to light up Augusta, but this plan could jolt your tax bill later this year.  “To make sure we get the streetlights done and do some other things here in Augusta,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.   The City Administrator is proposing the light up Augusta plan using 6 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy