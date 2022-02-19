Hidalgo scores 31 as No. 9 Paul VI downs Camden - Girls basketball recap
Hannah Hidalgo starred with 31 points, 12 rebounds and five steals as Paul VI, ranked No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, got past Camden,...www.nj.com
Hannah Hidalgo starred with 31 points, 12 rebounds and five steals as Paul VI, ranked No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, got past Camden,...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0