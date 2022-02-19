ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Hidalgo scores 31 as No. 9 Paul VI downs Camden - Girls basketball recap

By Justin Morris
 4 days ago
Hannah Hidalgo starred with 31 points, 12 rebounds and five steals as Paul VI, ranked No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, got past Camden,...

Paulsboro over Bordentown - Girls basketball recap

Senior Aaliyyah Bateman posted a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds as Paulsboro defeated Bordentown, 34-25, in Paulsboro. The 15 points matched a season- and career-high for Bateman, and the 17 rebounds were a career high. The Red Raiders (7-13) led by two points entering the final quarter but...
Haddon Heights over West Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Christian Stabinski netted 21 points for Haddon Heights in its 60-53 win against West Deptford in Westville. Rhoel Hancock and Mike Drumm produced 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Haddon Heights (13-12). Nick Beecroft delivered 13 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals for West Deptford (7-18). Aiden Cranmer...
Clearview over LEAP Academy - Boys basketball recap

Senior Anthony Charles matched his career high with 32 points to lead Clearview to an 85-46 win over LEAP Academy in Mullica Hill. Jamel Yasin and Kaprice Stewart supported Charles with 12 points each for the Pioneers (18-7), who have won six of their last seven games. Clearview will play...
Penns Grove over Deptford - Boys basketball recap

Quadir Spikes scored a team-high 13 points and added five rebounds and five assists to lift Penns Grove past Deptford, 50-47, in Penns Grove. The Red Devils (9-14) bolted to a 25-18 lead by halftime and held off a late rally by the Spartans. Jakai Taylor added 10 points, Kamron...
Players to watch in each section of the 2022 boys basketball state tournament

There are going to be some special, game-changing players take the floor over the next few weeks, with the goal of winning sectional and state championships. The NJ Advance Media boys basketball staff has taken a look at the rosters and broken the stats. Click on the links below to view the players you won’t want to miss in the NJSIAA/ShopRite state tournament.
Mother Seton over Keyport- Girls basketball recap

Morgan Miranda, Devon Moses, and Jalia Camacho each had six points to lead Mother Seton to a 25-15 win over Keyport in Keyport. Mother Seton (7-6) trailed 9-2 at halftime after being shut out in the first quarter. It went on an 11-2 run in the third quarter to take the lead, and closed it out with a 12-4 fourth quarter.
Boys basketball: Barnes scores 36 as Edison knocks off Spotswood

Niko Barnes scored 36 points to lift Edison to a 74-55 win over Spotswood in Edison. Barnes, a senior guard, eclipsed 30 points in a game for the fourth time this year and second game in a row after putting up 31 in a win against Woodbridge yesterday. His 36 points was one point shy of his career high, when he had 37 in a loss to Plainfield on Dec. 29.
Rutgers falls to depleted Michigan, drops golden opportunity at road win as Selection Sunday approaches

Rutgers kept coming close, but it just could not get over the hump. Then the dam burst on them. The Scarlet Knights stayed within 6 points of Michigan for 25 straight minutes in Ann Arbor, but they gave up a back-breaking 11-0 run to Michigan midway through the second half en route to a brutal 71-62 loss at the Crisler Center on Wednesday that will feel like another lost opportunity.
