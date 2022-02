Imagine spilling a box full of Lego bricks over a table. Now—take a leap with me—don your imaginary augmented reality glasses. The camera in the AR glasses will immediately start cataloging all the different types of bricks in front of you, from different shapes to colors, offering up suggestions on models you can build with the pieces you have. But wait, someone is at the door. You go to check it and come back. Thankfully, your glasses don't need to rescan all of those pieces. The AR knows they're sitting on the table where you left them.

