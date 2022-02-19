NC State student shot and killed in Food Lion parking lot Friday night identified
The N.C State student shot and killed in the parking lot of a Food Lion near campus has been identified has Cody McLaggan. The university confirmed McLaggan was a student. He earned his bachelor's degree in agricultural business management at NC State in December 2021. Authorities found McLaggan Friday night suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where later died from his injuries Anyone with information on this case is asked to either call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website . CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
