Increased fire danger for all of central North Carolina, National Weather Service warns

(WGHP) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh is warning of an increased risk of fires for all of central North Carolina, according to a 3:43 p.m. update.

The National Weather Service put out the advisory on Friday in coordination with the North Carolina Forest Service and other branches of the NWS.

NWS Raleigh forecasts humidity between 20% and 25% with surface winds of 10 to 20 mph that could reach as high as 30 mph Saturday afternoon. Low humidity and strong winds can increase fire risk.

“Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source,” NWS said. “Any fine fuels that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.”

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, is specifically recommending caution with machinery, cigarettes and matches.

The service also reminds Virginia residents that open burning is prohibited before 4 p.m. every day through April 30.

The advisory is in effect from noon until Saturday evening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.