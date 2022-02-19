ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

2022 Section V Basketball Championship tournament brackets

By Digital Team
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago

The postseason for boys and girls basketball teams from across Section V has arrived and the brackets are set for sectional play. Check out all the boys and girls brackets below with all Wayne-Finger Lakes teams, Victor and Canandaigua highlighted. Use the tabs at the bottom of the window below to view each classification. Good luck to all the student athletes attempting to bring home sectional championship to their schools over the next two weeks!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0aQh_0eJbcUND00

