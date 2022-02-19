Just seven touches – Romelu Lukaku sets unwanted record in Palace clash

Romelu Lukaku touched the ball only seven times as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

According to the league’s official data collection company Opta, that is the lowest figure for a player playing a full 90 minutes since such data was first collected in full in 2003-04.

His lack of impact is further highlighted by the fact one of his touches was the opening kick-off, while the figure does not include his shot when offside in the build-up to Hakim Ziyech’s disallowed goal in the second half.

Lukaku had no touches in the Palace penalty area – but one in his own while defending a corner. Here, the PA news agency analyses his contributions or lack thereof.

1min – takes the kick-off, passing the ball back to midfielder Jorginho.

6min – completes a pass to Christian Pulisic in the left channel. Remarkably, Lukaku was then frozen out for the remainder of the first half.

48min – receives a long throw-in forward from Andreas Christensen on the right and lays the ball off to Pulisic.

50min – his most advanced touch of the ball as he receives N’Golo Kante’s pass five yards outside the Palace penalty area and returns the ball to the France midfielder. Joachim Andersen quickly breaks up the attack.

64min – flicks on Malang Sarr’s throw on the left but is harshly adjudged to have fouled Andersen.

75min – runs at Marc Guehi and fires in a shot, saved by Jack Butland, with Ziyech following up to score. VAR ruled that Lukaku was offside, however, meaning his most notable touch did not register on the official statistics.

VAR chalked off Lukaku’s main contribution (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

77min – wins possession from James McArthur in the Palace half but immediately gives it away as his pass is intercepted by Tyrick Mitchell.

79min – clears Michael Olise’s cross after a short corner, his final contribution to the game.