Waller County, TX

Skydivers unresponsive but breathing after parachute didn't open mid-jump, authorities say

 1 day ago

Two skydivers were involved in an accident Saturday afternoon after their parachute did not open, according to the Waller County Sherriff's Office.

At about 1:40 p.m., authorities said the skydivers were nonresponsive but breathing.

The two individuals had done a tandem jump and the parachute did not open, authorities said. A tandem jump is when two people jump out of an airplane together, strapped to one another.

