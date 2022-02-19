Panel denies US skaters' appeal to get Olympic silver medals

On the heels of filing her entry into the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club, where she won the major championship in 1996, Annika Sörenstam continues to add to her competition schedule. The LPGA and World Golf Hall of Fame member will headline the 78-player field for the 2022 Senior LPGA Championship, contested July 22-24 at Salina Country Club in Salina, Kan.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO