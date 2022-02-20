ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach who sued NFL for discrimination hired by Pittsburgh Steelers

By Ivan Pereira
 3 days ago

Brian Flores, the former Miami Dolphins head coach who is suing the NFL over discrimination claims , has found a new job with a new team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that Flores will serve as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach next season.

"Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement.

Flores’ attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor, of Wigdor LLP, and John Elefterakis, of EEP Law, said in a statement on Saturday that his lawsuit against the league will continue.

“We congratulate Coach Flores on his new position with the Steelers and thank Coach Tomlin and the organization for giving him this great opportunity," the statement said. "While Coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL.”

Paul Childs/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores during a press conference, Oct. 15, 2021, in Ware, Britain.

Flores' suit contends the league has discriminated against Black coaches for head roles, and cited an experience where he said he was offered an interview for a head coach spot with the New York Giants.

The 40-year-old was fired by the Dolphins last month after back-to-back winning seasons and was interviewing with other teams.

MORE: NFL commissioner addresses issues with diversity following Brian Flores lawsuit: ESPN

Flores said he texted with his mentor, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, about the upcoming meeting.

Belichick allegedly sent texts congratulating Flores on getting hired by the Giants before the interview took place, according to screenshots of the texts that were included in the lawsuit.

Belichick later allegedly texted back indicating that he'd made a mistake and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was actually getting the job -- three days before Flores' interview, according to the screenshots.

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores runs off the field after winning the game against the New York Jets, Dec 19, 2021, Miami Gardens, Fla.

The league has denied any wrongdoing and said in a statement that Flores' claims were "without merit."

Flores told ABC News earlier this month that the league's response was a "slap in the face" because there was only one Black head coach in the NFL at the time -- the Steelers' Tomlin -- despite the fact Black players make up 70% of the league.

"There's a little bit of a fantasy land that would leave them to feel like, you know, these things are without merit," he told ABC News.

The Houston Texans hired Lovie Smith, the league's second Black coach, since Flores' filing. Mike McDaniel, who was hired by the Dolphins to replace Flores, has said he is biracial.

"First and foremost, I'm biracial. My mom's white, my dad's Black," McDaniel told ESPN in an interview earlier this month. "I've been extremely proud of that my whole life."

The NFL said this week it hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, the first Black female attorney general, to help defend itself in the suit.

ABC News' Stephanie Wash contributed to this report.

Bob Gallerstein reports for ABC Audio:

Comments / 260

Debbie Tanner
3d ago

He probably won't last long in Pittsburgh either There has got to be a reason why he got fired in the 1st place AND It wasn't because he is black I read somewhere that he is not easy to work with

Reply(9)
30
Yves Wanza
2d ago

Just one think I would dare to mention. Did you all forget that the Steeler head coach is black and if he does get fired it want be for race and I doubt he was hired for that reason too. If he does get fired his case has no merit either. Krudos to the NFL for doing the right thing too.

Reply(4)
13
Rod
2d ago

He will sue them next when he doesn’t get his way. Pulling the race card again after Tomlin fires him. What happen to hiring the most qualified person for the position instead of hiring people because of the color of their skin.

Reply(5)
20
IN THIS ARTICLE
