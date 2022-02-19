ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mossyrock, WA

Payton Torrey Earns MVP as All-1BCVL Teams Announced

By The Chronicle Staff
 3 days ago
Mossyrock’s Payton Torrey (5) calls a play while taking the ball up court during a game against Onalaska Wednesday night.

Mossyrock junior point guard Payton Torrey can add a second MVP to her accolades after earning the 1B Columbia Valley League MVP, as announced by the league Friday.

Vikings’ coach Autumn Moorcroft was named Coach of the Year, while Hailey Brooks and Caelynn Marshall each earned first-team honors. The full all-league teams are listed below.

League MVP

  • Payton Torrey – Junior – Mossyrock

Coach of the Year

  • Autumn Moorcroft – Mossyrock

Team Sportsmanship

  • Columbia Adventist Academy

First Team

  • Lauren Katyryniuyk – Junior – Naselle
  • Caelyn Marshall – Junior – Mossyrock
  • Lanissa Amacher – Senior – Willapa Valley
  • Hailey Brooks – Junior – Mossyrock
  • Kaylin Shrives – Junior – Naselle

Second Team

  • Emma Heinrich – Senior – Columbia Adventist
  • Chayse Coady – Senior – Willapa Valley
  • Peyton Dalton – Senior – Naselle
  • Ana Chavez – Senior – Willapa Valley
  • Kelsey Poyner – Sophomore – Three Rivers Christian

Honorable Mention

  • Hannah Hamilton – Senior – Willapa Valley
  • Elizabeth Romanillos – Freshman – Three Rivers Christian
  • Maddie Dietrich – Senior – Columbia Adventist
  • Janet Tuz-Manrique – Junior – Washington School f/t Deaf
  • Abbie Lovan – Sophomore – Mossyrock
  • Lauren Wegner – Senior – Columbia Adventist
  • Brynn Tarabochia – Junior – Naselle
  • Teaguen Weise – Senior – Mossyrock
  • Brenna Sherrill – Senior – Columbia Adventist

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
