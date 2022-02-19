Payton Torrey Earns MVP as All-1BCVL Teams Announced

Mossyrock’s Payton Torrey (5) calls a play while taking the ball up court during a game against Onalaska Wednesday night.

Mossyrock junior point guard Payton Torrey can add a second MVP to her accolades after earning the 1B Columbia Valley League MVP, as announced by the league Friday.

Vikings’ coach Autumn Moorcroft was named Coach of the Year, while Hailey Brooks and Caelynn Marshall each earned first-team honors. The full all-league teams are listed below.

League MVP

Payton Torrey – Junior – Mossyrock

Coach of the Year

Autumn Moorcroft – Mossyrock

Team Sportsmanship

Columbia Adventist Academy

First Team

Lauren Katyryniuyk – Junior – Naselle

Caelyn Marshall – Junior – Mossyrock

Lanissa Amacher – Senior – Willapa Valley

Hailey Brooks – Junior – Mossyrock

Kaylin Shrives – Junior – Naselle

Second Team

Emma Heinrich – Senior – Columbia Adventist

Chayse Coady – Senior – Willapa Valley

Peyton Dalton – Senior – Naselle

Ana Chavez – Senior – Willapa Valley

Kelsey Poyner – Sophomore – Three Rivers Christian

Honorable Mention