'Don't Wait Another Month': Republican Lawmakers Respond to Inslee’s March Mask Mandate Lift

Gov. Jay Inslee delivers his annual State of the State address in Olympia on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday he would lift Washington’s indoor mask mandate on March 21, with some exceptions including in hospitals, nursing homes, public transit and school buses, and when using taxis and ride-hailing services.

The governor also announced that on March 1, vaccine verification or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required for attendance at large events in Washington.

Inslee’s statement came after schools across Lewis County, from Pe Ell to White Pass, have taken to the streets in protest against being mandated to wear masks during school. Chris Reykdal, the superintendent of public instruction, in a letter to the governor, recently sided with those schoolchildren on the mandate, saying it was safe and timely to remove the mandate because of the “combination of widespread vaccinations and much higher infection-acquired immunity due to the pervasive omicron variant.”

Inslee last week announced Feb. 18 would be the end of the outdoor mask mandate on events with 500 or more people, and stated he’d have more information on the indoor mask mandate this week.

To several Republican lawmakers, Inslee’s March 21 mandate lift was a further delay on action they believe should have already happened.

In a joint statement on Thursday, House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, and Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, wrote: “We stand by what we said last week: It’s time to end state mask mandates now. Don’t wait another month. If someone wants to wear a mask in public, it should be by choice – not by mandate.”

The statement continued: “Washington continues to be an outlier on this policy, and it’s causing great harm to our students’ social, emotional and academic growth. Governor Inslee and Superintendent Reykdal not being the same page last week caused turmoil in schools and put school districts in a difficult position. This policy has also been hard on our small businesses and workforce at a time they are facing other challenges.”

Wilcox and Braun also said Democratic lawmakers were refusing to enforce “real” reform to Inslee’s emergency powers, which allowed him to create the mask mandate. The minority leaders both claimed this was another issue, like public safety, housing and taxes, where Democrats were “misreading the sentiments” of Washington citizens.

Likewise, Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, expressed dissatisfaction with Inslee’s timeline, saying in a news release: “The current governor's announcements today were disappointing — but not surprising. Once again, he has missed the opportunity to do something decisive and great for the people of Washington.”

"Waiting until March 1 to end his ‘vaccine verification’ schemes merely follows King County Executive Dow Constantine's earlier decision. And waiting until March 21 to end his indoor and school mask mandates makes no sense at all,” Walsh continued. “The governor should have acted immediately.”