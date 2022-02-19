Tigers Top Fishermen to Secure Regional Berth

Napavine forward Gavin Parker celebrates after an and-one against Kalama in the 2B District IV semifinals at Kelso Feb. 16.

At W.F. West

TIGERS 61, FISHERMEN 48

Napavine 15 16 19 11 — 61

Ilwaco 5 18 9 16 — 48

Napavine: Grose 29, Parker 5, Olson 16, Stanley 2, Prather 9

Ilwaco: West 11, B. Turner 12, Glenn 5, Morris 2, J. Turner 3

Napavine sophomore James Grose erupted for a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds and the Tigers clinched a regional playoff bid in a 61-48 win over Ilwaco in the 2B District IV tournament Friday at W.F. West High School.

The Tigers, coming off a buzzer-beating loss to Central 2B League champion Kalama in the district semifinals Wednesday, came out hot against 2B Pacific League champ Ilwaco on Friday, reeling off a 15-5 run to start the game.

Ilwaco cut its deficit to eight at the half before the Tigers busted out of the locker room to break off a 19-9 run and create a big enough cushion to secure the win down the stretch.

Grose was on fire from long range, knocking down 6 of 8 shots from deep, while senior post Keith Olson notched a double-double of 16 points and 12 boards on 7 of 9 shooting. Jarin Prather added nine points and Cael Stanley dished out four assists.

Napavine now moves on to face Adna for third/fourth-place at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, at W.F. West High School.