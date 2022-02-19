ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, OH

Joan Young: Hiking her way to make history again

People's Defender
People's Defender
 3 days ago
Joan Young of Michigan, at the age of 73, recently hiked 85 miles inAdams County as art of her trek along the North Country National Scenic Trail. (Provided photo)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Joan Young believes walking cures everything. She quotes St. Augustine’s words, “Solvitur ambulando” (meaning it is solved by walking). Joan completed the North Country National Scenic Trail (NCT) in 2010 when becoming the first woman to hike the approximate 4,600-mile trail. At age 73, she’s hiking her way to make history again. For 13 days she trekked Adams County and surrounding areas through snow, cold, and slush, racking up 85 miles in the process for a running total of 881.1 thus far.

The NCT is the longest trail in the National trails system. It stretches from Maine Junction (located in the woods on the Appalachian Trail) east of Middlebury in Central Vermont to Lake Sakakawea State Park in North Dakota. Joan began her first journey on the trail in 1991 and completed it in sections over two decades. It’s been thirty years since she first started hiking the course, and this time, she plans to keep going and finish within a year.

Joan, who resides in Scottville, Michigan, is an adventurer, a writer, and a speaker. She started her most recent journey of the NCT on December 1, 2021. Her starting point was close to home, near the middle of the trail. It was a bit unconventional and what hikers refer to as a “flip-flop.” She’s headed in one direction until she completes that section and then will drive to the other end of the trail, where she will begin her hike back to the starting point. Her goal is to walk an average of 15 miles per day.

Joan has had assistance in her journey. She has carefully planned her trail helpers of friends, family, and husband, who sometimes hike with her but mainly drive her to destination points. She spent a few evenings camping in a tent but hauls a yellow and white camper called “Sunny” for a more comfortable resting experience.

In Adams County, friend Bill Courtouis of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Denali McKinley of Destin, Florida, joined the hike. MoonDoggie Liveree owner Nikki Gerber has also joined a few daily marches and hosted Joan and company in her short-term rental home in Manchester, sheltering them from the bitter cold and offering a bit more comfort. Nikki stated, “It was an honor having Joan and friends as our first guests at MoonDoggie and being a part of her epic journey. Together we discovered so much of the magic of Adams County.”

Joan cites the Edge of Appalachia as her favorite part of the Adams County hike. As botany is her second “hobby,” she looks forward to visiting again to see some of the rare plants and thoroughly appreciates the trail design and its features. She looks forward to the Hocking Hills area as the beauty there never disappoints.

Joan blogs at the end of each day at “My Quality Day,” reflecting on each day’s adventures and discoveries. You can follow her at myquailtyday.blogspot.com and booksleavingfootprints.com. Joan says of hiking the trail, “It’s more mental than physical. You have to get your head around that you are going to do it.” And doing it, she is, as she walks, solves, and makes history once again.

People's Defender

People's Defender

ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

