ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse cruises past Boston College, 76-56 (full coverage)

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115J6M_0eJY37FQ00

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (14-12 overall, 8-7 ACC) cruised past Boston College (9-16 overall, 4-11 ACC), 76-56, on Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

Buddy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Joe Girard III combined for 52 of the 76 points. Jimmy Boeheim also recorded a double-double.

Syracuse has now won five of their last six.

GAME RECAP LINKS:

  • Syracuse blows out Boston College, 76-56 (Syracuse.com)
  • Syracuse 76, Boston College 56: Orange push past Eagles (NunesMagician.com)
  • ORANGE SWEEP SEASON SERIES WITH EAGLES 76-56 (Cuse.com)
  • Observations from SU vs. Boston College: Strong defense powers 20-point win (DailyOrange.com)

GAME HIGHLIGHTS:

JIM BOEHEIM’S POSTGAME PRESS CONFERENCE:

MEDIA:

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (13-12 overall, 7-7 ACC) hosts Boston College (9-15 overall, 4-10 ACC) this afternoon at the Carrier Dome.

The Orange have won three of their last four while the Eagles have lost four straight.

Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

  • ORANGE ROUND OUT EAGLES SERIES (Cuse.com)
  • Opponent Preview: What to know about Boston College (DailyOrange.com)
  • Syracuse vs. Boston College: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more (NunesMagician.com)
  • Beat writers agree on Syracuse win against Boston College (DailyOrange.com)
  • After time to rest, Syracuse basketball looks to pounce on long-time rival (InsideTheLoudHouse.com)

MEDIA:

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
College Basketball
Syracuse, NY
Sports
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Boeheim
Yardbarker

Wisconsin takes $10,000 fine off coach Greg Gard's hands

A day after a scuffle broke out between the Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams, punishments were doled out Monday. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000, three players received one-game suspensions, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000. Shortly after...
WISCONSIN STATE
KESQ

No. 3 Louisville cruises past No. 23 Virginia Tech 70-56

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 20 points to lead No. 3 Louisville to a 70-56 victory over No. 23 Virginia Tech on Sunday. Coming off a one-point loss Thursday at No. 22 North Carolina, the Cardinals (23-3, 14-2) dominated from the start. They led 13-4 less than five minutes into the contest and never trailed against the Hokies (20-7, 12-4). Van Lith, a sophomore guard, made 8-of-17 shots and committed just one turnover. Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Basketball#Syracuse Orange#Cruise#Acc#Recap#Syracuse Com#Eagles#Dailyorange Com#Dome#Espnu
AllSyracue

Syracuse Walks Away With Gritty Top-5 Win

Syracuse held off a talented Stony Brook squad 12-11 in a battle of top five teams in the Carrier Dome on Sunday. Honestly, if you did not get a chance to watch this game, rewind your DVR and check it out. It was as advertised. When fourth ranked Stony Brook rolled into the Dome, so did a slew of their fans. They were LOUD, and it made a huge difference to open up the game.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy