ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Helicopter Crashes Near Miami Beach Swimmers, 2 Transported To Jackson In Stable Condition

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38WohW_0eJY1vmj00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people had to be rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a helicopter crashed near Miami Beach swimmers on Saturday afternoon.

The helicopter, a Robinson R44, crashed at around 1:20 p.m., between 10TH and 14TH Streets, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Engine to control, you said helicopter in the water,” is the call that rang out across emergency scanner radios.

“All of a sudden, we saw a helicopter which you really didn’t see until it was about 20 feet above the water and then all of a sudden it sounded like it was losing power and then it hit the water,” said tourist Greg Woods.

Video released by the Miami Beach Police Department showed the aircraft losing altitude and splashing down near the shore.

“All of a sudden, you heard some noise like a loud car almost and someone said that looks really low, I turn to look, then it hit the water. It kind of flipped and went right and it came down really fast. It happened really fast”, said tourist Joe Siniscalchi, who witnessed the crash.

“Everybody started running and swimming towards getting the folks out it looks like they got them out pretty quickly,” added Siniscalchi.

Authorities said there were three people on board. Two of the occupants were transported to Jackson and were in stable condition, a third passenger was not injured, according to Miami Beach Police.

“It didn’t look like anyone was hurt, it looked like a pretty soft landing from what I could see, I think they just help some people out for precaution’s sake, but it seems like everyone was all right and a lot of people chipped in to help,” said Woods.

Images posted on social media showed part of the helicopter sticking out of the water, as beachgoers looked on.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be taking over the investigation.

Police had closed off the area while the investigation was being conducted.

The helicopter is registered to HD Aviation Services in Pembroke Pines, according to the FAA.

No other injuries were reported.

It is unclear what may have caused the chopper to go down.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘A helicopter just crashed in front of us’: Video shows chopper plunging into water near crowded Miami beach

A helicopter crashed into Miami’s famous South Beach on Saturday afternoon just metres away from swimmers, leaving two injured and resulting in a federal investigation.The shocking incident, caught on camera, showed a Robinson R44 helicopter plunging into the ocean, just metres away from a large crowd of beachgoers and swimmers, at around 1.20pm on Saturday.The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched an investigation into the crash that happened “under unknown circumstances,” the agency said.Authorities confirmed the injuries of two of the three passengers aboard the helicopter. They were taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center.All three individuals were...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami Beach, FL
Accidents
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Cbsmiami#Jackson Memorial Hospital#Mbpd
WESH

Detectives identify woman who fell to her death from Florida drawbridge as 79-year-old

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Officials have identified a woman who fell about 50 feet to her death from a Florida drawbridge Sunday. Investigators said the 79-year-old West Palm Beach resident was walking her bicycle in the pedestrian lane of the Royal Park Bridge connecting the town of Palm Beach to West Palm Beach around 1 p.m. She was coming from the island to the city of West Palm Beach when the incident happened.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
Click10.com

Man who lost limbs after oxygen tank explosion remains hospitalized

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A man remained hospitalized on Tuesday in Broward County after an oxygen tank exploded — severing his left arm and leg and burning his right arm. Relatives identified the man who was injured on Monday at the Resource Scrap Metal Lauderhill as Donjuan Coley, a 47-year-old father who has been selling scrap metal for years.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

‘I’m really sorry to the base jump community’ says Travis Pastran after his jump from Fort Lauderdale hotel lands him in hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stuntman who landed himself in the hospital is speaking out after something went wrong during a stunt above a South Florida city. D​aredevil Travis Pastrana is used to living life on the edge, but after a dangerous drop in downtown Fort Lauderdale Saturday, the longtime motorsports competitor and stuntman is taking things a little slower.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Independent

Baby on migrant boat shot dead by Coast Guard off Trinidad and Tobago

A one-year-old Venezuelan boy was shot dead in his mother’s arms after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers opened fire while trying to intercept a migrant boat on Sunday.Authorities from the Caribbean country claim they were acting in self-defence and said the boat’s captain ignored their warnings to turn back. Venezuelan leaders and human rights activists have criticised the use of deadly force and called for a full investigation.The child has been identified as Ya Elvis Santiago, the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian reported. His mother Darie Elvis Eliagnis Sarabia was also injured and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy