Bill Zuck: Hello! Can you hear me now?

If I weren’t so frustrated, I would be impressed. Each and every weekday, it astounds me just how many things my son and daughter can find to argue about. In the car on the way to school, before we’ve even backed out of the driveway, there is whining about whose backpack is invading whose personal space. Someone can’t get their seatbelt fastened because someone else’s jacket is in the way. The poor beat-up tissue box that I keep in the middle of the back seat — an absolute necessity for the quick capture of snot and sneezes — gets ping-ponged back and forth between my irritated children, as apparently nobody can tolerate having a tissue box too close to their booster seat.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO