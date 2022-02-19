ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FAMU President Larry Robinson Appointed to National Boards Addressing Environmental Issues

By Staff
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has been named to two national panels that address key environmental issues in the oceans, coastal areas, Great Lakes and Gulf Coast. President Robinson was approved by the Governing Board of the National Research Council to become a member of the...

www.thefloridastar.com

Florida Star

FAMU Doctor of Pharmacy Graduates Surpass State and National Examination Averages

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health (CoPPS, IPH) Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) Class of 2021 made unprecedented gains in their performance on the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination® (NAPLEX®) and the Multistate Pharmacy Jurisprudence Examination (MPJE). In 2021, students...
COLLEGES
Clermont Sun

OKI develops innovative tool to address environmental mitigation

Submitted by OKI. While we welcome in the New Year, OKI had a busy and productive 2021. And we are thrilled to be sharing our latest innovation with you: the environmental mitigation sustainability modeler (EMSM). It’s a fancy name for an invaluable and potentially revolutionary tool for planners, developers and conservationists alike. As you know, environmental mitigation is an important strategy in the battle to ease the effects of climate change, especially when it comes to development and conservation. It also helps us make better and more meaningful decisions when the topics are land use, transportation, green space, and energy policy. In that spirit, OKI’s EMSM identifies potential mitigation sites for future transportation and development projects. In addition to identifying these types of projects, our conservation partners and local governments are using the new tool to prioritize where their conservation efforts should be focused. For example, Boone County used the tool to study its bat diversity, the results of which will aid in measures to preserve overall biodiversity within the county. And Taking Root, a tree-promoting collaborative, used EMSM to identify tree-sparse neighborhoods. The resulting analysis was included in an application for a Duke grant, which Taking Root won and that will be used to populate tree-deficient communities throughout the region. Though just recently launched, EMSM is generating interest from developers, conservationists and environmental planners at the local, regional and national levels. OKI’s Dr. Margaret Minzner, Ed.D., who oversaw the tool’s production, is being sought by planning organizations to discuss and demonstrate EMSM’s capabilities at national conferences. New officers approved to lead OKI Board of Directors Of note this term, and a result of the 2020 Census, OKI now has 120 board members (up from 118). The City of South Lebanon, Ohio, and Liberty Township in Butler County (Ohio) are now members. For more information or interview requests, please email or call me at 859.801.2403.
ENVIRONMENT
Person
Larry Robinson
Benzinga

Knightscope Announces Board Appointment

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Suzanne Muchin will join its board of directors, effective immediately. “Ms. Muchin is a Clinical Associate Professor at the Kellogg School of Management and a graduate of Tufts University. She is also co-Founder and CEO of Bonfire, a company created to ignite the power of women to change the rules of the modern workforce,” reads the press release. “Ms. Muchin co-hosts the popular podcast, The Big Payoff, with her Bonfire co-Founder and longtime business partner, Rachel Bellow.”
BUSINESS
Florida Star

Orchestra Partners Appoints Kim Hunter to Independent Corporate Advisory Board

Orchestra Partners announces the appointment of Kim Hunter to the Independent Corporate Advisory Board, effective immediately. Hunter brings strategic integrated marketing communications expertise, deep prior experience in growing professional services firm, as well as an entrepreneurial mindset with proven experience with innovation. Following the appointment of Mr. Hunter, the Board will comprise five directors. He will be serving a three-year term, which is subject to shareholder approval.
BUSINESS
Florida Star

Nemours Children’s Health Names Harold Mills Chairman of the Board

Nemours Children’s Health announced today the election of Harold Mills as chair of The Nemours Foundation Board. Mills joined The Nemours Foundation Board in 2021. He succeeds Robert G. “Bob” Riney, who has served as board chair since 2019, and as a Nemours board member for 16 years.
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Star

Reducing Herbicide Use By Distinguishing Weeds From Crops

Spraying herbicides on weeds has long been an imprecise science. Farmers have had little choice in the past but to spray everything — healthy crops and weeds alike. It’s an incredibly wasteful process. “Farmers go to their fields with their machines and spray the entire field uniformly, 100...
AGRICULTURE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to UN, to serve as UW-Madison commencement speaker

MADISON, Wis. — One of the United States’ top diplomats will serve as the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s spring commencement speaker, the university announced Wednesday. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, will speak at the ceremony at Camp Randall in May. In a news release, the university said Thomas-Greenfield earned a master’s degree from UW in 1975 and...
MADISON, WI
FingerLakes1.com

GTC Board to hold quarterly meeting in-person and online

The Genesee Transportation Council (GTC), the Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) for the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region, will hold one of its quarterly Board meetings on Thursday, February 24, at 8:30 a.m. at RGRTA, located at 1372 East Main Street in Rochester. Each Board meeting is open to the public. A public...
ROCHESTER, NY
