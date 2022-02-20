ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Civic group marches in memory of Smith-Fields, Rawls in Bridgeport

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

About 200 women from across the state marched through Bridgeport calling for "truth and justice" while honoring the memories of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls – both died on the same day in December and say police have mishandled the investigations.

The event "Black Women Speak: A March for Truth & Justice" was inspired by Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls, who were both found dead on Dec. 12.

The event "Black Women Speak: A March for Truth & Justice" started off with a prayer in front of the old City Hall on Lyon Terrace.

On February 12, Councilmember Maria Pereira told News 12 that organizers would be “calling on the police commission to rally with the community, calling on the mayor to remove Rebeca Garcia as acting police chief and ask the Department of Justice to take over both of these investigations."

Two detectives were suspended due to the handling of both investigations.

Smith-Fields' death was determined to be an overdose. Her family says the police department failed to fully investigate whether foul play was involved and was dismissive of their concerns.

Bridgeport, CT
