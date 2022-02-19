Milford American Legion takes Polar Plunge to raise money for Wounded Warriors

About 20 members at the American Legion Post 196 in Milford is getting ready for their 2nd annual polar plunge off of Mersin Avenue on Saturday.

Tom Jackson, Commander at American Legion Post 196 says, "one of the four pillars of the American Legion is veterans and their families, and this is how we demonstrate it."

The group is raising money for the Gary Sinise Foundation for Wounded Veterans.

"A lot of these young men, never knowing if theyre going to return home. Unfortuntely a lot of them didn't come home and their families suffered from it, the community suffered from it," says Jackson.

Participants could only take a quick dip into the water because it is so cold and so windy, but they say this is all for a great cause.

Website: American Legion Post 196