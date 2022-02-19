ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NY

Milford American Legion takes Polar Plunge to raise money for Wounded Warriors

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQaBk_0eJVvltD00

About 20 members at the American Legion Post 196 in Milford is getting ready for their 2nd annual polar plunge off of Mersin Avenue on Saturday.

Tom Jackson, Commander at American Legion Post 196 says, "one of the four pillars of the American Legion is veterans and their families, and this is how we demonstrate it."

The group is raising money for the Gary Sinise Foundation for Wounded Veterans.

"A lot of these young men, never knowing if theyre going to return home. Unfortuntely a lot of them didn't come home and their families suffered from it, the community suffered from it," says Jackson.

Participants could only take a quick dip into the water because it is so cold and so windy, but they say this is all for a great cause.

Website: American Legion Post 196

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milford, NY
Government
City
Milford, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wounded Warriors#Milford American Legion#Polar Plunge#American Legion Post#Wounded Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

Lawmakers introduce bill to help alleviate state unemployment backlog

Several Republican lawmakers in New Jersey have created a plan to remedy the backlog at the state Department of Labor’s unemployment office. State Sen. Michael Testa and state Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen have created a bill that would force Department of Labor employees to return to the office. This would ensure New Jersey residents waiting on their unemployment benefits would get face-to-face meetings to correct any problems.
ECONOMY
News 12

The New Normal: Mask mandates for students are changing in CT, NJ, and NY may follow. What else is being done in classrooms as COVID-19 numbers fall?

This morning, News 12's Rich Barrabi was joined by Dr. Robert R. Zywicki, the superintendent of the Mount Olive Township School District in New Jersey to discuss mandatory COVID-19 testing for students, mask mandates in schools, quarantine and contact tracing requirements, extracurricular activities and more. In New Jersey, masks become...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

News 12

52K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy