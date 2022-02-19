Sacred Heart school to close at end of term

First day of school in August 2021 is shown at Sacred Heart School in Anniston, in Kelly Matson's precalculus class. Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

A school that has offered Anniston-area parents an alternative to public education for generations is closing its doors.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School, operated continuously since its opening in 1953, announced Friday it will shut down at the end of the current school year.

An Anniston Star article on Aug. 16, 1953, reproduced in part above, tells of the planned opening of a school being operated by Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. The school's first home was in downtown Anniston.

In a letter to the school community, Fr. John McDonald, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, called the closure “an unfortunate and inevitable result of many economic forces that have reduced our enrollment and our ability to deliver the highest standards of Catholic education.”

It is, he wrote, an event of “great sadness” for the church and community.

In recent years, the letter noted, shrinking family sizes, alternative educational models and rising operational costs have brought lower enrollments and other administrative challenges.

The entrance to Sacred Heart Catholic School, at McClellan in Anniston, shown Saturday. Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Operated for many years as St. Mary’s Catholic School on McCall Drive, the school has been at its current location on Morton Road in Anniston since 2000. It has served Catholic and non-Catholic students alike.

Father McDonald said in the letter that Sacred Heart in Anniston “will remain engaged in other educational ministries for its parishioners and for the larger community.”