ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marry Me Movie Review

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
yourchoiceway.com
 3 days ago

There's something strangely palatable about "Marry Me," a new romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. It has the look and feel of a mid-2000s movie that would have made $200 million on Lopez's name alone. If it weren't for the plot's rampant use of social media and discussions of...

www.yourchoiceway.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stamford Advocate

How to Watch Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Movie Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. A livestream concert-slash-wedding takes an unexpected, viral twist in Jennifer Lopez’s latest movie Marry Me. And if you’ve already memorized all the lyrics to the film’s catchy title track, you’re in luck: The rom-com finally lands in theaters and begins streaming online, just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.
MOVIES
Parade

Does Elsa Die on 1883? What You Need to Know About the Fate of the Show's Narrator

In “Racing Clouds”—one of the most heartbreaking episodes so far of 1883—what was left of the wagon train hobbled on its way across a desolate plain but had to stop when Josef (Marc Rissman) and his wife, Risa (Anna Fiamora) were injured when they crossed paths with a rattlesnake. Risa was thrown from her horse after the venomous snake bit the horse and then Josef was bitten when he stopped to help her.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Crosby
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Jennifer Lopez
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Beth Maitland Introduces the ‘Little Dreamer’ in Her Life

Hours filled with cat naps. The Young and the Restless fave Beth Maitland (Traci) may be busy as of late but it’s just another day for her beautiful Bengal cat. This past Wednesday, the CBS soap actress headed out to Los Angeles for work but she couldn’t leave before “kissing this little dreamer farewell.”
PETS
Collider

'Marry Me' Review: J.Lo and Owen Wilson Elevate an Uneven Rom-Com

We may not be wholly legion, but there are those of us who are more than thrilled that the rom-com movie is beginning to make a comeback. In the era of streamers like Netflix and Hulu snatching up romantic romps left and right, the genre that arguably had its heyday around 20 years ago is experiencing a notable resurgence — and with it, the return of some of the actors who once dominated the box office by leading movies wholly dedicated to love and the pursuit therein. If you're a rom-com devotee like myself, you remember the period when Jennifer Lopez was everywhere, positioned opposite actors like Matthew McConaughey or Michael Vartan (who also frequently took a dip in the rom-com pool of titles around that same time) and playing the laser-focused career woman who had no time for romance, the woman who had to survive an absolute monster of a mother-in-law, and more. It's why learning that J.Lo had made the leap back to rom-coms with her latest film, Marry Me (directed by Kat Coiro and based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby), was initially something to be excited about. While the actual story as it plays out on-screen might be more intermittently satisfying, J.Lo's performance is enough to make you remember why she was always worth tuning in for, a dynamo dropped into the middle of an uneven movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vulture

Marry Me Is a Gently Charming Movie With a Perfectly Outrageous Premise

I have no hard evidence to back up this theory, but I’ve always figured that one of the many reasons the studio romantic comedy slipped from view is that we ran out of patience for contrivances. When you have two winsome characters who clearly like each other, you have to come up with some reason to keep them apart for long enough to sustain a movie, and those reasons felt increasingly labored in the 21st century. You had your journalists sidling up to their eventual objects of affections under false pretenses (27 Dresses, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days), and your foes forced to work together (Two Weeks Notice, The Ugly Truth), and your smorgasbord of stars doing holiday stuff over the course of minimal shooting days (Valentine’s Day, New Year’s Eve). Meanwhile, an undercurrent of sexier (Friends With Benefits), more self-aware ((500) Days of Summer), or more grounded (The Big Sick) movies made the old formulas look calcified. More importantly, it made their characters, with their elaborate misunderstandings, look two-dimensional and delusional. It’s harder to surrender to the escapist pleasures of a movie when all you can think about is how easily its conflicts could have been avoided with a straightforward conversation.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Marry Me Review: J-Lo And Owen Wilson’s Rom-Com Feels Like An Early ‘00s Movie Lost In Time

Before Hollywood thrived on superheroes, end credit sequences, and Easter eggs, a sizable segment of movie fans anticipated the next Meg Ryan, Julia Roberts or Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy. It was a genre of movies that always had its own checklist of clichés attached to them that started with unlikely meet-cutes, passionate arguments (often in the rain), and miscommunications to trudge over to reach that sweet, sweet happy ending – but it was a lovable formula that created a number of hits and modern classics.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
North Platte Telegraph

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "Marry Me"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “Marry Me” stands out because it shows the way celebrities are packaged, marketed and sold. Superstars – particularly those in the music world – are carefully groomed for selling. Locations. There are two ways to look at Jennifer Lopez’s new film,...
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Marry Me Proposes a RomCom with Plenty of Product Placement but Zero Chemistry

Sometimes film reviews are hard to write. Especially, at least for me, reviews for films I don’t have strong feelings about one way or another. Finding ways to say, “Meh, it’s fine,” can be harder than you think! Then there are films like Marry Me, a disaster of a romcom that makes my job relatively easy. If one-line reviews were acceptable (perhaps only on Letterboxd?), mine would simply be: go watch Notting Hill instead.
CHICAGO, IL
kpic

Review: 'Marry Me' offers audiences glittery spectacle and sugary romance

Writers: Harper Dill, John Rogers, Bobby Crosby (graphic novel) Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, John Bradley. Rated: PG-13 for some language and suggestive material. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Superstar entertainer Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) who makes the impulsive decision to marry Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), a complete and unremarkable stranger, when it is revealed that her superstar entertainer boyfriend Bastian (Maluma) has been unfaithful.
MOVIES
E! News

Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dead at 27

Days after sustaining severe injuries in an accident, Zoe Sozo Bethel has passed away. The former model and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, died on Feb. 18 "after succumbing to her injuries," her family confirmed on Instagram. She was 27.
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Laughs At TMZ For Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Statements: "Kim Got The Style She Currently Using From Me This Summer"

Over the week, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) hasn't been shy in regards to airing out his grievances and speaking out on his views. Some of these issues have included his daughter Chicago wearing makeup and using filters, Corey Gamble being "godless," and streaming services taking money from music artists. When TMZ decided to run a late-night piece on his recent outings, it's no surprise he took the opportunity to shut that down as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy