Lake Charles, LA

Louisiana crawfish prices on the rise

By Jennifer Lott
fox8live.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a reason crawfish prices are so high early in the season - the cold. “We’ve had a harsh winter, we’re still in jackets,” crawfish seller Ashley Soileau said. The season is just starting though. At JT’s Seafood in...

www.fox8live.com

