A truck crashed into the building took out the back wall of the store at Stripes Gas Station, located at 1788 and 191, destroying the outer wall, as well as the inside walls of the Women's Restrooms. Service was halted for a while-we were told the store was closed when we approached the building by some employees standing outside this morning... But heading over this afternoon service was back on a limited basis as customers were trickling in and being rung up at the registers inside. The bad part is-the truck wasn't disabled with the crash, and the driver decided to back out and take off and run. No word on the extent of the damage to the truck, and no idea as to who the crash-and-run driver is, or if they sustained any injuries in the accident.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO